Several Insiders Invested In Toubani Resources Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Toubani Resources Limited's (ASX:TRE) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Toubani Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Scott Perry bought AU$250k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Toubani Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Toubani Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Toubani Resources shares, worth about AU$2.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Toubani Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Toubani Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Toubani Resources insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Toubani Resources. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Toubani Resources (4 are significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

