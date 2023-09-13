Several Insiders Invested In Trajan Group Holdings Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Trajan Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:TRJ) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Trajan Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, MD & Director Stephen Tomisich bought AU$632k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.87 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.33). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Trajan Group Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Trajan Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Trajan Group Holdings insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about AU$106m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trajan Group Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Trajan Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Trajan Group Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Trajan Group Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

