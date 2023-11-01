Several Insiders Invested In Unisys Flagging Positive News

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Unisys Corporation's (NYSE:UIS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unisys

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Matthew Desch for US$193k worth of shares, at about US$3.87 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.78). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Unisys insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Unisys insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$5.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Unisys Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Unisys stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Unisys and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

