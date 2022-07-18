U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Several Major Cities Across Canada to Deploy Axon's TASER 7 Device

·3 min read
In this article:
  • AXON

To date, over 50 agencies in Canada are now using TASER 7, keeping both officers and communities safe

CALGARY, ON and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and its subsidiary, Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc., today announced that several major agencies across Canada will deploy TASER 7 devices to officers across the country as a part of an ongoing effort to better serve their communities. According to reports from police services in Ontario including Toronto, simply presenting a TASER device de-escalates a situation between 70% to 90% of the time, without having to deploy a cartridge, which leads to safer interactions for all involved.

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.
TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

Significant TASER 7 orders were received from the following Canadian agencies in Q2 and represent only those agencies granting permission to be named:

  • Calgary Police Service- 1,000 TASER 7 devices on the TASER 7 Certification Plan

  • York Regional Police - 290 TASER 7 devices on the TASER 7 Certification Plan

Agencies throughout Canada are turning to the TASER 7 as an effective way to de-escalate situations, including Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service and Edmonton Police Service who all have joined the Axon Network and deployed TASER 7 within their communities.

"We are humbled to see agencies across Canada expanding their TASER programs," says Vishal Dhir, Senior Vice President, Americas. "Axon's latest and most advanced energy device, the TASER 7, is a critical de-escalation tool to help keep both officers and communities safer. By adopting these devices, these agencies can continue to make positive impacts in the communities they serve with safer outcomes."

The TASER 7 is the most effective TASER device yet, with services that are seamlessly integrated into Axon Evidence. By leveraging Axon's TASER 7 Certification plan, these agencies will receive TASER 7 devices, holsters, rechargeable batteries, instructor training, end-user training and access to ongoing online training content.

About Axon Public Safety Canada

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that help law enforcement and public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 268,00 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://ca.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Toronto, Canada, Australia, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, TASER, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in Canada and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Media Contact:
Corinne Clark
Axon Public Relations Manager
Press@axon.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/several-major-cities-across-canada-to-deploy-axons-taser-7-device-301587892.html

SOURCE Axon

