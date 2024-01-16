Several pesticide classes this winter

The latest eight-14 day weather outlook from the National Weather Service (NWS) Climate Prediction Center (CPC), issued Jan. 8 and for Jan. 16-22 is now likely below normal temperatures and a near normal outlook for precipitation. Eric Snodgrass, meteorologist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, says El Niño has reached its peak and now it is just a question of how long it will last into 2024. The NWS CPC thinks there is a 62 percent change El Niño will last sometime from April through June. El Niño events typically reach their peak severity during October through February. This means a return to chances of normal temperatures and precipitation for our area of the upper Midwest by mid-summer.

Pesticide training and review classes, some along with MDARD pesticide exams, are plentiful this winter. For example, Jan. 24 is a morning review class, followed by afternoon private and commercial core exams, in Adrian and administered by MDARD. No re-certification credits will be given for the morning core review class, however. Signup, with payment, is through MSU Extension at events.anr.msu.edu/2024RUPinPersonTesting/.

For farmers and commercial applicators just needing credits, the Wayne County Farm Bureau is sponsoring a Feb. 9 review class worth six re-certification credits, followed by a chili cookoff and euchre tournament fun night. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $25 or $15 for Farm Bureau members. The class will offer six pesticide re-certification credits in the categories of: private core, commercial core or commercial categories of 1A, 1B, 3A or 3B. The chili supper and euchre tournament start at 6 p.m. and costs $35 ($20 for Farm Bureau members). Chili prizes top out at $50 and first place in the euchre tournament is $125. Sign up by calling the Wayne County Farm Bureau at 734-459-1855.

2024 crop budgets for corn, soybeans, wheat are available from Ohio State, Purdue and the University of Illinois. Purdue and Ohio State give projected crop budgets based upon productivity, while Illinois prepares budgets based upon geographical regions of the state. Purdue also gives farmers a crop rotation choice for each level of productivity, which affects the budgets. All the budgets make price some assumptions for each grain crop. Ohio State’s 2024 Corn Production budget assumes a price of $4.80 per bushel, with varying yields of 145, 181 or 218 bushels per acre. This budget is in an Excel spreadsheet for farmers to enter their own projections.

One big variable in all budgets is estimated land rent, or land payment charge. Anytime a farmer can cover his/her variable costs, they should plan to produce a crop, since fixed costs are a “sunk” cost, meaning they are incurred regardless of any crop. With current corn, soybean and wheat prices at substantially lower levels than one year ago, good planning, with a sharp pencil, will be required. Attention to costs and marketing will be just as important as yield goals. Farmers are encouraged to try new products, but perhaps on smaller acreages. Kip Cullers, a former world-record soybean yield holder from southwest Missouri, at a meeting at Cabela’s years ago, always tried something new on a small acreage near the house and barnyard so he could monitor it daily. Francis Childs, a former world-record corn yield holder from Iowa, speaking at Cabela’s, wanted his planter fine-tuned so that corn plants came up “like soldiers in a row, so that even a rabbit had to go to the end of the row to get to the next row.”

Southeast Michigan Vegetable Farmer meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Monroe County Community College. The meeting is free of charge; however, registration is required for lunch. All attendees will receive a free copy of the 202 Weed Control Guide for Vegetable Crops. Among the speakers is Dr. Mary Hausbeck, MSU Vegetable Plant Pathologist. Contact Chris Galbraith at: galblra53@msu.edu or 734-240-3178. Pesticide re-certification credits have been requested.

All America Selections (AAS) is the only national, non-profit plant trialing organization in North America, founded in 1932. Volunteers from around the country, and from numerous universities and companies, test new, never-before-sold varieties of vegetables and flowers for the home gardener. Winners for 2024 include two broccoli varieties, a new celosia, geranium, impatiens, marigold, pepper, petchoa and petunia. Some or all of these may be sold by any of 40+ different seed companies for homeowners.

— Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

