Several retail properties in downtown Topeka sit vacant. What's planned for future use?

Several buildings intended for retail still sit vacant along S. Kansas Avenue in Topeka.

But big changes are coming, such as Stormont Vail Health buying the building previously owned by Colgate Palmolive and Hill's Pet Nutrition at the corner of S.W. 8th and Harrison or the anticipated restaurant Ta.Co under construction.

Mike Morse, of Kansas Commercial Real Estate, said he is confident in the future of the retail vacancies, despite an increase in remote working in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It certainly has hurt downtown retail or restaurants," Morse said of the shifting office environment. "When you used to have people there five days a week, right? And now you there working two to three days a week. And that's where it hurts. Those are things that we're trying to build a consistency.

"Where you have a friend in town ask what's going on? I know there's something going on downtown and that builds to help the office market. It builds to help the retailers. It builds to help that energy. It builds to help us talent, because you don't want to go to talent that's dead. You want some vibrancy and activity."

The former Schlotzsky's Deli building at 607 S. Kansas Ave. remains vacant and in search of new tenants to take over the space.

What are some of the vacant retail properties downtown?

607 S. Kansas Ave. : Former Schlotzsky's Deli, owned by Michael and Amy Swickard

713 S. Kansas Ave .: Owned by Palace Plaza Inc.

715 S. Kansas Ave. : Owned by Palace Plaza Inc.

720 S. Kansas Ave. : Owned by 720 Kansas LLC.

734 S. Kansas Ave. : Owned by BNR Grille Three Real Estate.

825 S. Kansas Ave.: Owned by FYPM LLC.

More: Topeka sees BNSF Railway layoffs, as spokeswoman says company is reallocating personnel

Seth Wagoner, with BNR Grill Three Real Estate and CEO of AIM Strategies, said the property at 734 S. Kansas Ave. has seen very few showings in recent months.

AIM Strategies bought the building at 734 S. Kansas in March 2021. It intended to lease its first-floor space to Lilly Grace, a local girls' clothing boutique owned by Topekan Ashley Carson. But the then-ongoing pandemic prevented her from opening, Wagoner said.

Story continues

Wagoner said the space would be a great space for retail development.

"Retail's a tough business right now," Wagoner said. "There's so much that's changed in that market, with COVID and e-commerce and everything that way. It'd really be someone with a special product that really believes in downtown."

The building at 734 S. Kansas Ave. sits vacant along with other retail spaces in downtown Topeka.

Downtown Topeka 'actively engaging in promoting available commercial'

Ashley Gilfillan, president of Downtown Topeka Inc., said downtown Topeka Inc. is actively engaged in promoting available commercial and residential spaces to prospective tenants.

"We are continually looking at potential businesses and introducing them to the value downtown Topeka offers for growth," Gilfillan said. "Over the past year, we have led commercial-space walking tours, connected potential tenants to building owners and remained in close contact with real estate professionals and our district business partners to promote the downtown core."

Morse said his job is to get people on the streets to create an active, vibrant area.

More: First Watch is bringing farmhouse breakfast food to urban restaurant setting in Topeka

"And their job as retailers to get them in their door," he said. "That's the we and them. We as a community, we want to get people downtown and then the retailer has to be good. And if they're good, they'll be successful.

"We want the restaurant choices, and we want The Tee Box. We want the opportunities to go have fun. We want the band. We want to do something different, and we want the Jayhawk Theatre to be great. We want all that."

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Some retail properties in downtown Topeka sit vacant. What's planned?