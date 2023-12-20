Several Southeast Minnesota school districts head to mediation with their teacher unions

Dec. 20—KASSON, Minn. — As a teacher of more than 30 years in Kasson, Nancy Voth explained that there have been seven years during her career when she made less pay than the year before. And based on the current proposal from the school district, she says many teachers will be facing that reality again.

The Kasson-Mantorville teachers union spent seven hours on Monday, Dec. 18, in mediation with representatives of the school district, trying to come to an agreement about compensation. After the day ended without a resolution, dozens of teachers came to speak their minds to the K-M School Board later that evening

"I don't know any job where a person has made less than they did the previous year," Voth said. "Why is it OK to continually ask teachers and staff at KM to do that?"

Those teachers aren't alone. Kasson-Mantorville is just one of multiple Rochester-area school districts that are in the process of negotiating with their teachers unions. And for the districts of Kasson-Mantorville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Stewartville, the process has even gone on to mediation.

Teacher unions negotiate their two-year contracts at the same time. Out of 331 school districts in the state, there are 98 that have reached agreements so far. Two years ago, there were 155 that had reached an agreement by this point in the year. Four years ago, there were 185.

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union, said there are a few trends that are contributing to the delay in negotiations. One is that there are "new things" to bargain for, such as provisions for mental health. There's also rising costs to deal with, especially those related to health insurance.

This year, the Minnesota Legislature was hailed for passing "historic investments" in education funding. Specht said it's possible to acknowledge the nuance to that investment while also asking why teachers haven't received more of the benefit from it.

"Even with that historic investment, the fact that the state had underfunded districts for over two decades means it is going to take more than a year to dig out of that hole," Specht said. "Record funding is in our school districts right now and the fact that offers at the table don't match that record funding is insulting."

Teachers at Plainview-Elgin-Millville have been advocating for higher pay, too. They were set to enter into mediation with their school district on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Leading up to mediation, PEM teachers were starting to take a stand by refusing to sub for other classes during the time they normally would use for their own prep time.

The union posted about its decision on Facebook on Nov. 30.

"It has been a courtesy that the teachers have done in the past to help the district and (it's) a practice that the district has abused," the statement said in part.

Teachers for Stewartville Public Schools will go to mediation with their district starting Jan. 25. According to a statement from the Stewartville Teachers Union, the district's current rate of pay hasn't increased since the early 1980s.

"The board offered to adjust the pay for longevity which would result in an overall reduction of longevity pay over $6,000 divided among these dedicated teachers."

Although Rochester Public Schools hasn't entered mediation,

negotiations between that district and its teachers union have been ongoing for the past six months.

Rochester's negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of deep-cutting budget reductions, pitting the district against their pocketbook and their teachers.

At Kasson-Mantorville, the district seemed to take a stand during their ongoing negotiations. During the board meeting Monday, Kasson-Mantorville School Board Chairman (name) described the district's latest proposal as its "last, best offer." Another board member described the offer as something they could be proud of.

According to KM union President Aaron Wilke, the district's offer and the union's request are still separated by $346,000 over the life of the two-year contract. He said if the union were to accept the district's latest offer, teachers with a family health plan would still see an annual increase of $3,360 — counteracting any pay increase they may receive.

Like Voth, many KM teachers find that offer from the district unrealistic based on the cost of living. Another teacher who spoke at Monday's school board, Katie Wohlfiel explained that after daycare costs, she only nets $64 a month. She also said her family's deductible has doubled over the past year, from $5,000 to $10,000.

School finances are complex, and the funding formulas are established by the state legislature. However, districts have leeway in terms of what they spend their money on. They also can ask voters to support an operating levy, which provides additional funds above and beyond those established by the legislature. On Monday, the school board hinted at the possibility of seeking a voter-approved levy.

For teachers and their families, though, that's a suggestion that's come a little too late in the game. Laura Gearhart, who spoke at the meeting, accused the board members of "failing to ask for a referendum while knowing that we need one."

Nick Worden, who described himself as a former Kasson-Mantorville hockey coach and the spouse of a district employee, told the school board that they need to look at creative options.

"The fact that you even have to go to mediation is embarrassing," Worden said. "Maybe we do need a referendum — and maybe we should have thought of that four years ago instead of bringing it up tonight."

Despite the tense conversations happening in one school district after another, agreements can still be reached.

However, even though strikes may be rare, they are a possibility. Specht, the president of Education Minnesota, reiterated that there is a process to striking, meaning that unions have to go through mediation with their districts before exercising that option.

Teachers from

Rochester Public Schools went on strike in 1991.

Rare though it may be, it was a possibility that was hinted at in Kasson. Whether it happens there, or another Rochester-area district is yet to be seen.

"If this is your final (offer), and we have to go out and strike, then we'll strike," KM teacher Kelly Raymond said. "If it has to happen, it has to happen."