Severfield (LON:SFR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.021

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) will increase its dividend on the 13th of October to £0.021, which is 11% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.019. This takes the dividend yield to 4.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Severfield's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Severfield was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.015, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.034. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.5% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Severfield has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.9% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Severfield's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Severfield that investors should take into consideration. Is Severfield not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

