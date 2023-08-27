Severfield (LON:SFR) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Severfield (LON:SFR) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Severfield is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£30m ÷ (UK£365m - UK£109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Severfield has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Construction industry.

In the above chart we have measured Severfield's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Severfield here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 36% in that time. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Severfield has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Severfield has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 9.8% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Severfield is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

Severfield does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Severfield that you might be interested in.

