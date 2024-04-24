SEVP & General Counsel J McCarthy Sells 40,000 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

On April 19, 2024, SEVP & General Counsel J McCarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp is a global financial services company that provides a wide range of services, including investment management, investment services, and wealth management. The company operates in multiple countries and serves a diverse clientele, including corporations, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

The insider transaction history for Bank of New York Mellon Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys and seven insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp were trading at $56.15, resulting in a market capitalization of $42.962 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.01, which is above both the industry median of 13.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $56.15 and a GF Value of $54.65, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

