Sex sting nets conviction

Nov. 15—A man arrested in a sex trafficking sting pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl.

Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit sentenced the man to 545 days, roughly 18 months, in the Boone County Jail but suspended time behind bars in favor of probation.

Matthew W. Nauer of Scottsburg was one of three people arrested when undercover police answered social media ads offering sex in exchange for money in May. Officers invited those placing ads to the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Whitestown for an encounter, according to court records.

The goal was to "identify and recover child and adult victims of human trafficking and investigate facilitators of sex trafficking," Zionsville Police Detective Thomas Beard wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Beard is assigned to the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force with the aid of other police agencies.

Nauer and Jasona Jefferson of Indianapolis, both answered ads and arrived at the motel to deliver sex for money, according to their individual affidavits. A woman in a Jeep dropped Nauer off, while Jefferson arrived by Uber, police reported.

Police arrested Nauer and Jefferson on misdemeanor prostitution charges but also found narcotics in their possession, which led to felony charges, according to court records.

Nauer's driver, Kammy Woods of Taylorsville was also charged with one count of possession of a narcotic and is scheduled for a plea hearing in December.

Police did not report if Nauer or Jefferson were victims of sex trafficking.

Nauer pleaded guilty this month to possession of a narcotic drug, and the court dismissed the prostitution charge.

Jefferson is charged with possession of meth, prostitution, and possession of paraphernalia, and failed to appear for a court date in September.