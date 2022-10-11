U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.69
    -0.66 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.40
    -13.60 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.35 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0980
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8450
    +0.0460 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,039.36
    -122.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Sex Toys Market in Japan to record USD 774.29 Mn growth; Driven by growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys -- Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sex Toys Market in Japan by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 774.29 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period. The market will be driven by the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys. Technavio categorizes the sex toys market in Japan as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, growth drivers, parent market, key product launches, and much more. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026

The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products. Growth in the global personal products market will be driven by the increasing disposable income and increasing popularity of online marketing.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sex toys market in Japan report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ann Summers Ltd., Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc, Meiki Toys.com, NS Novelties, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Safewayz LLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., Virtuallyabout LLC, and OXBALLS are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

The sex toys market in Japan is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Download Sample Report Now

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sex toys market in Japan. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Sex Toys Market in Japan is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth in Japan during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sex toys market size in Japan and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sex toys market in Japan

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sex toys market vendors in Japan

Related Reports:

Sex Toys Market in Japan Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 774.29 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.36

Key consumer countries

Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ann Summers Ltd., Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc, Meiki Toys.com, NS Novelties, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Safewayz LLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., Virtuallyabout LLC, and OXBALLS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ann Summers Ltd.

  • 10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

  • 10.5 Doc Johnson Enterprises

  • 10.6 Kanojo Toys

  • 10.7 LELOi AB

  • 10.8 Luvu Brands Inc

  • 10.9 Meiki Toys.com

  • 10.10 Safewayz LLC

  • 10.11 Tantus Inc.

  • 10.12 TENGA Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026
Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sex-toys-market-in-japan-to-record-usd-774-29-mn-growth-driven-by-growing-demand-for-remote-controlled-sex-toys--technavio-301645072.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • These Are The World’s Best And Worst Pensions in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Workers may have to rethink their retirement plans, warns a survey ranking the world’s pension systems.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceIceland, the Netherlands and Denmark again took the top three rankings in this

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rati

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • Illumina Inks AI Pact With AstraZeneca To Accelerate Drug Target Discovery

    Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) entered a strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) on drug target discovery. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed. Under the terms of the agreement, the firms will join forces on artificial intelligence-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis and evaluate whether a combined framework can increase the yield of and confidence in target discovery. AstraZeneca's Center for Genomics Research will use the comb

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce