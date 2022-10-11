Sex Toys Market in Japan to record USD 774.29 Mn growth; Driven by growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sex Toys Market in Japan by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 774.29 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period. The market will be driven by the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys. Technavio categorizes the sex toys market in Japan as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, growth drivers, parent market, key product launches, and much more. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026

The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products. Growth in the global personal products market will be driven by the increasing disposable income and increasing popularity of online marketing.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sex toys market in Japan report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ann Summers Ltd., Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc, Meiki Toys.com, NS Novelties, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Safewayz LLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., Virtuallyabout LLC, and OXBALLS are some of the major market participants.



Although the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

The sex toys market in Japan is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution Channel

Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sex toys market in Japan. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Sex Toys Market in Japan is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth in Japan during the next five years

Estimation of the sex toys market size in Japan and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sex toys market in Japan

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sex toys market vendors in Japan

Sex Toys Market in Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 774.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.36 Key consumer countries Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ann Summers Ltd., Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc, Meiki Toys.com, NS Novelties, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Safewayz LLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., Virtuallyabout LLC, and OXBALLS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ann Summers Ltd.

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

10.5 Doc Johnson Enterprises

10.6 Kanojo Toys

10.7 LELOi AB

10.8 Luvu Brands Inc

10.9 Meiki Toys.com

10.10 Safewayz LLC

10.11 Tantus Inc.

10.12 TENGA Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

