Sexual assault charges against owner of Wayne Twp. salon held for county court

Jul. 19—TREMONT — A Lake Wynonah man charged with indecent assault of 16 women at his business, ProSkin Brazilian and Waxing Salon in Wayne Twp., had charges against him held for court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Leonard Serrani, 61, of 549 Wynonah Drive, appeared before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi on nine felony counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and 16 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without the consent of others.

The charges were filed by state police Trooper Erik Auffant of the Schuylkill Haven station.

During a brief hearing, Auffant testified that the facts of his investigation as listed in the criminal complaints are correct to the best of his knowledge.

Although none of the alleged victims was in court, the trooper said all would be available as the case moves through the legal system.

Serrani's attorney, Robert Kirwan, of Reading, did not object to testimony and did not have any questions for Auffant.

Serrani remains free on a total of $125,000 unsecured bail: $100,000 for charges filed in May and $25,000 for charges filed earlier this month.

Auffant said Serrani was first accused by five previous clients of sexual assaults while receiving waxing services at his salon, 1628 Long Run Road.

The trooper, who said Serrani is the sole employee, said the alleged assaults occurred between May 2018 and December 2022.

In July, Auffant charged Serrani with additional sexual assault related charges after other clients came forward. The second set of incidents allegedly occurred between September 2021 and April of this year.

Among the accusations by the victims are inappropriate touching by Serrani and, in one instance, asking a client of she was interested in "exchanging fondlings." The woman recalled Serrani telling her if she was interested he would schedule extra time for her on her next visit.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013