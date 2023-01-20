U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

Sexual Wellness Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases Presents Opportunities

Global Sexual Wellness Market

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Productand Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sexual wellness market is projected to reach US$ 81,394.49 million by 2028 from US$ 51,924.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the changing perception toward the use of sexual wellness products and increasing investments by market players. Moreover, technology integration in sexual wellness products is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of a small clientele in low-income countries hinders the sexual wellness market growth.

Based on pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. The capsules segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By non-pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into sex toys, condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others. The sex toys segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the sexual wellness market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online distribution, mass merchandize, and hospitals pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the sexual wellness market is categorized into erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment, premature ejaculation treatment, low libido treatment, orgasmic dysfunction treatment, and others.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National AIDS Control Organization are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the sexual wellness market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Changing Perception Toward Use of Sexual Wellness Products

  • Increasing Investments by Market Players

Market Restraints

  • Small Clientele in Low-Income Countries

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Future Trends

  • Technology Integration in Sexual Wellness Products

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

168

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$51924.43 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$81394.49 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Sexual Wellness Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Sexual Wellness Market- Market Landscape

5. Sexual Wellness Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Sexual Wellness Market- Global Analysis

7. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis- by Pharmaceutical Product

8. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis - by Non-Pharmaceutical Product

9. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel

10. Global Sexual Wellness Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sexual Wellness Market

12. Sexual Wellness Market-Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • Lovehoney Group Ltd.

  • LELO

  • Topco Sales

  • Church & Dwight, Inc.

  • TENGA Co., Ltd.

  • LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE PTE LTD

  • FUN FACTORY GmbH

  • HLL Lifecare Limited

  • Bayer AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra884q

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


