Sexual Wellness Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases Presents Opportunities

Global Sexual Wellness Market

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Productand Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sexual wellness market is projected to reach US$ 81,394.49 million by 2028 from US$ 51,924.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.



The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the changing perception toward the use of sexual wellness products and increasing investments by market players. Moreover, technology integration in sexual wellness products is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of a small clientele in low-income countries hinders the sexual wellness market growth.



Based on pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. The capsules segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By non-pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into sex toys, condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others. The sex toys segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the sexual wellness market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online distribution, mass merchandize, and hospitals pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the sexual wellness market is categorized into erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment, premature ejaculation treatment, low libido treatment, orgasmic dysfunction treatment, and others.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National AIDS Control Organization are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the sexual wellness market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Changing Perception Toward Use of Sexual Wellness Products

Increasing Investments by Market Players

Market Restraints

Small Clientele in Low-Income Countries

Market Opportunities

Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Future Trends

Technology Integration in Sexual Wellness Products

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51924.43 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $81394.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

