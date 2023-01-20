Sexual Wellness Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases Presents Opportunities
Global Sexual Wellness Market
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexual Wellness Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pharmaceutical Product, Non-Pharmaceutical Productand Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sexual wellness market is projected to reach US$ 81,394.49 million by 2028 from US$ 51,924.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.
The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the changing perception toward the use of sexual wellness products and increasing investments by market players. Moreover, technology integration in sexual wellness products is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.
However, the availability of a small clientele in low-income countries hinders the sexual wellness market growth.
Based on pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into capsules, tablets, oral liquids, and sprays. The capsules segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By non-pharmaceutical product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into sex toys, condoms, intrauterine devices, contraceptive implants, and others. The sex toys segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
By distribution channel, the sexual wellness market is segmented into retail pharmacies, online distribution, mass merchandize, and hospitals pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment projected to hold the larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the sexual wellness market is categorized into erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment, premature ejaculation treatment, low libido treatment, orgasmic dysfunction treatment, and others.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National AIDS Control Organization are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the sexual wellness market.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Changing Perception Toward Use of Sexual Wellness Products
Increasing Investments by Market Players
Market Restraints
Small Clientele in Low-Income Countries
Market Opportunities
Increasing Awareness about Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Future Trends
Technology Integration in Sexual Wellness Products
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
168
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$51924.43 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$81394.49 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Global Sexual Wellness Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Sexual Wellness Market- Market Landscape
5. Sexual Wellness Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Sexual Wellness Market- Global Analysis
7. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis- by Pharmaceutical Product
8. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis - by Non-Pharmaceutical Product
9. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis - by Distribution Channel
10. Global Sexual Wellness Market - Geographic Analysis
11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sexual Wellness Market
12. Sexual Wellness Market-Industry Landscape
13. Company Profiles
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Lovehoney Group Ltd.
LELO
Topco Sales
Church & Dwight, Inc.
TENGA Co., Ltd.
LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE PTE LTD
FUN FACTORY GmbH
HLL Lifecare Limited
Bayer AG
