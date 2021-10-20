Sexual Wellness Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% | Increasing Number of Sexual Wellness Initiatives & Crowdfunding Campaigns to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sexual wellness market is expected to grow by USD 32.02 billion from 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.86% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Sexual Wellness Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adam and Eve Stores, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives & crowdfunding campaigns and the increasing therapeutic uses of sexual wellness products and the availability of sexual wellness products online will offer immense growth opportunities. However, social stigma and legal complications will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Distribution Channel

Geography

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sexual wellness market report covers the following areas:

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sexual Wellness Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sexual wellness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sexual wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sexual wellness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sexual wellness market vendors

Sexual Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 32.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adam and Eve Stores, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

