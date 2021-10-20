U.S. markets closed

Sexual Wellness Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% | Increasing Number of Sexual Wellness Initiatives & Crowdfunding Campaigns to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sexual wellness market is expected to grow by USD 32.02 billion from 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.86% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Sexual Wellness Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adam and Eve Stores, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives & crowdfunding campaigns and the increasing therapeutic uses of sexual wellness products and the availability of sexual wellness products online will offer immense growth opportunities. However, social stigma and legal complications will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sexual wellness market report covers the following areas:

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sexual Wellness Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Sexual Wellness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sexual wellness market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sexual wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sexual wellness market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sexual wellness market vendors

Related Reports:
Adult Stores Market - The adult stores market has the potential to grow by $ 9.71 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8%. Download a free sample report now!

Infertility Drugs Market -The infertility drugs market has the potential to grow by USD 1.05 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Download a free sample report now!

Sexual Wellness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.86%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 32.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.09

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adam and Eve Stores, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, KESSEL medintim GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and TENGA Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sexual-wellness-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-86--increasing-number-of-sexual-wellness-initiatives--crowdfunding-campaigns-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301402763.html

SOURCE Technavio

