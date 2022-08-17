Sezzle Announces Integration with Customer Platform Klaviyo

Sezzle Brings Targeted Flexible Financing Messaging to Klaviyo

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the Pay in 4 industry, today announced the launch of a new direct integration with Klaviyo .

Klaviyo is a leading customer platform that helps over 100,000 paying users maximize revenue, increase repeat sales, and improve retention with personalized emails and SMS. With Sezzle's integration, Klaviyo merchants are able to launch email & SMS campaigns with flexible financing messaging.

Even with the ever-evolving landscape of the eCommerce sector, cart abandonment remains one of the biggest battles to be fought by online merchants today. According to Baymard Institute, 69.57% of online shopping carts are abandoned. With this integration, Klaviyo merchants have the ability to offer their customers Sezzle's flexible financing options when they abandon their cart. Sezzle's payment solution opens the door for shoppers to increase their purchasing power and gain financial freedom.

"We're excited to launch this integration with a leading player in the alternative payments space, helping our mutual customers strategically target shoppers via email and SMS marketing," said Rich Gardner, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Klaviyo . "Sezzle's purpose-driven approach to payments and mission of financial freedom directly aligns with Klaviyo's vision to empower creators to their own destiny."

"We are delighted to partner with a leading customer platform and enable its eCommerce customers to bring millions of shoppers fast, easy access to Sezzle," said Paul Paradis, Sezzle President. "Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later is a cutting-edge experience that resonates with all consumers. It is a runaway hit with millennials and Gen Z, in particular, who appreciate that it comes with no interest and no fees if you pay on time."

Sezzle's integration on Klaviyo is available to all Klaviyo users. The integration instructions are linked here.

Story continues

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval decisions are instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Sezzle US Media Contact:

erin.foran@sezzle.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-announces-integration-with-customer-platform-klaviyo-301607276.html

SOURCE Sezzle