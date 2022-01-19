U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Sezzle Expands Long-Term Loan Solution with New Partners

·2 min read
In this article:
Sezzle adds to its long-term, high order value financing options through partnerships with Genesis Credit and Oportun Financial

- In continued expansion beyond its core Pay in 4 product, Sezzle's long-term financing marketplace furthers Sezzle's mission of financial empowerment by giving consumers choice through enhanced financing offerings

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Sezzle, the leading mission-driven Buy Now, Pay Later solution, is pleased to share the expansion of its long term financing product, through its partnerships with Genesis Credit and Oportun. In addition to Ally Lending and Bread/ADS, Sezzle will utilize Genesis' and Oportun's decades of expertise to offer financing for higher ticket items to a broader array of shoppers –– an inclusive expansion to Sezzle's long term financing product.

Pursuant to Sezzle's mission of financial empowerment, the new long-term financing options offered to Sezzle's shoppers provide a transparent, responsible, and consumer-friendly option for higher-ticket items. This product expansion provides additional advantages to shoppers that use Sezzle on their path to financial empowerment.

Sezzle is a financial co-pilot that helps users navigate the path to good credit. The addition of Genesis and Oportun broadens and deepens Sezzle's payment options for our consumers and enables our Merchants to offer their shoppers more ways to affordable payment plans all within one experience.

"We are excited to launch a new finance option through a premier provider in the BNPL arena like Sezzle and look forward to supporting their customer base with these finance options to make bigger ticket purchases. Our combined efforts provide enhanced flexibility for the consumer, which ultimately leads to more purchases for our retail partners," said Mark Denman, President at Genesis Credit.

"Both Sezzle and Oportun are mission-driven companies and we are proud to partner with them and expand our Lending-as-a-Service capabilities to help even more consumers to responsibly and affordably finance their larger purchases," said Matt Jenkins, COO of Oportun.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle now offers a full suite of payment options including pay in 4 and long-term options.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the 44,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Sezzle US Media Contact:

erin.foran@sezzle.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-expands-long-term-loan-solution-with-new-partners-301463628.html

SOURCE Sezzle

