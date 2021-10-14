U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    +40.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,549.00
    +292.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.25
    +159.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.40
    +24.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    +0.89 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.10
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.28 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.0120 (-0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    17.52
    -2.33 (-11.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5080
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,488.36
    +2,443.42 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.07
    +43.67 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.20
    +58.38 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Sezzle Expands Partnership with TransUnion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Solution helps Sezzle users establish and build credit

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution, today announces the expansion of an existing partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) that will allow users to establish and build credit using their repayment history with Sezzle.

(PRNewsfoto/Sezzle)
(PRNewsfoto/Sezzle)

The agreement supports financial empowerment by providing Sezzle users with a new way to improve their credit score.

The agreement supports financial empowerment by providing Sezzle users with a new way to build their credit file and improve their credit score. Sezzle users who become eligible for the program, called Sezzle Up, will have their repayment behavior submitted to TransUnion, allowing Sezzle users with thin credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all to take a much-needed step toward their financial wellbeing.

"Building our users' credit scores has been a goal for our team since day one - it's our most progressive step yet in our pursuit to democratize financial freedom. The majority of our users are what we at Sezzle call 'prime-to-be.' People who may have been left behind - the underbanked and underserved. These are people who are most in need of a financial product that can spread payments out over time without incurring interest," remarked Sezzle CEO, Charlie Youakim. "Now, in addition to giving users a smarter way to pay, we'll be able to reward them for their financial responsibility, and in doing so, help them establish and build the formal credit that we know they deserve."

Sezzle Up will help empower users who qualify for the upgrade to see their available spending limit with Sezzle, increase that limit over time, and enable Sezzle to share the User's payment history with TransUnion in order to help establish and build formal credit.

"Credit is a vital tool to not only shape your financial future, but to realize life's biggest opportunities. Through this partnership, Sezzle users will be able to establish their credit and develop healthy financial habits to manage debt responsibly," said Liz Pagel, senior vice president of consumer lending at TransUnion. "Consumers will be empowered to gain a better understanding of their financial situation and can take positive steps to build their financial resume."

As a B Corp, Sezzle is pleased to continue to take strides toward financially empowering the next generation by extending Sezzle Up as a means for users to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

About Sezzle, Inc.
Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 40,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Sezzle US Media Contact:
Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-expands-partnership-with-transunion-301400179.html

SOURCE Sezzle

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

    Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now? CEO Mark Zuckerberg has himself even called for more regulation in the past, knowing that it would help Facebook over the long run.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Stock a Buy?

    In the last five years, Kinder Morgan has generated steady EBITDA as well as stable cash from operations. Such contracts entitle Kinder Morgan to get payments from shipper customers, regardless of actual throughput on its assets. Kinder Morgan's interstate gas pipelines are largely reserved under such contracts.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • BofA Tops Estimates as Surge in M&A Boosts Advisory Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. beat analysts’ earnings estimates as fees climbed at the company’s dealmaking unit, boosted by a record-breaking period for mergers and acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresInvestment-banking advisory fees rose 65% to a record $654 million in the third quarter as a combination

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • Will Boeing Take Off in 2022?

    The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted nearly every industry in some way, with it hitting the aerospace sector especially hard. If no one is flying, companies won’t want to continue ordering and paying for new airplanes. Boeing (BA) was already in a precarious position with its 737 MAX saga, but the company has been emerging from its slump and is poised for potential upside. (See Analyst Top Stocks on TipRanks) One analyst on the bullish side of the fence is Sheila Kahyaoglu of Jefferies Group, who wro

  • Barclays analyst lifts price target on Tesla to $300, or 63% below closing price

    Barclays reiterated an underweight call on Tesla as it hiked the electric vehicle maker's price target to $300 from $230. "Despite our skepticism around Tesla's sky-high market cap of ~$800bn, we are constructive on the stock going into the 3Q EPS release due to the combination of the delivery beat driving operating leverage and strong pricing. In short, Tesla was able to continue a healthy pace of production and deliveries despite the chip pressures most other major OEMs felt," said analysts le

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.