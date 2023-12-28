Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) boasts of bullish insider sentiment with 58% ownership and they have been buying lately

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Sezzle implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 63% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 58% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

A quick look at our data suggests that insiders have been buying shares in the company recently. This might indicate that they expect share prices to rise in the near future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Sezzle, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:SZL Ownership Breakdown December 28th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sezzle?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Sezzle is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

ASX:SZL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sezzle. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Charles Youakim with 42% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 20% and 10%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Paul Paradis is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Sezzle

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Sezzle Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own AU$89m worth of shares in the AU$153m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 20%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

