Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) insiders have recently purchased stock and their bets paid off last week as company hit US$190m market cap

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 48% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Our data shows that insiders recently bought shares in the company and they were rewarded after market cap rose US$40m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sezzle.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sezzle?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Sezzle, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Sezzle is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Charles Youakim with 39% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Paul Paradis is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Sezzle

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Sezzle Inc.. Insiders have a US$91m stake in this US$190m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Sezzle. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 14% stake in Sezzle. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sezzle better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Sezzle you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

