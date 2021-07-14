U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,374.30
    +5.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,933.23
    +44.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,644.95
    -32.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.27
    -36.59 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.71
    -2.54 (-3.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.34
    +0.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0053 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    -0.0590 (-4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    +0.0049 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9610
    -0.6350 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,770.36
    +381.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    794.14
    +26.51 (+3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.19
    -33.53 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.49
    -109.75 (-0.38%)
     

SF’s Off the Grid food truck festival refocuses on emergency response and services

Danny Crichton
·4 min read

Off the Grid is a mainstay of the San Francisco culinary scene. The event company, founded by Matt Cohen in 2010, created neighborhood pop-up festivals centered around entrepreneurial food trucks. It was part of the vanguard in the food truck movement, designed to open a path to restaurants for a new generation of ambitious and diverse chefs with inventive ideas around food and the people who enjoy it.

Off the Grid's food festival in Fort Mason, San Francisco. Image Credits: Off the Grid

Over the years, the festivals grew to extreme popularity (I remember more than once trying to go and realizing that others have way more patience to wait in line than I do), and Off the Grid itself increasingly expanded into catering for events. “[I] built my career on the idea that food is a source of comfort at all different times,” Cohen said.

Well, we do live in different times, don’t we?

The first inklings of a change for the company started back in 2017, when wildfires like those in Sonoma and Napa swept across California. Frontline firefighters, operating at times in remote areas of the state, were often forced to eat what the military dubs MREs or Meals Ready-to-Eat.

Cohen and his team saw an opportunity. “For a long time in emergency response, people thought about food as calories, not necessarily about allowing local food businesses to sustain themselves,” he said. He noted that MREs are almost universally bland, and that the meals are typically ordered in bulk from outside the state. Could Off the Grid connect the dots by having local restauranteurs cook meals while Off the Grid supplied the logistics to get them to the frontlines?

Those 2017 fires were the first time the company forayed into helping first responders and victims, and Off the Grid along with its restauranteurs supplied an estimated 20,000 people with meals that year. “[We] got an understanding of the market landscape in emergency response,” he said.

Those first trials were accelerated dramatically in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across California and the rest of the world. Suddenly, delivered meals were the only means for restaurants to connect to their communities, and the frontlines were no longer in the foothills where the fires were, but everywhere all the time.

Off the Grid worked with its restaurant partners to scale up food delivery to frontline workers and victims during the pandemic and wildfire season last year. Image Credits: Off the Grid

Off the Grid doubled down on its pivot, seeing an opportunity to provide solace to people at a time of terrible tragedy. “People don’t think of food being delivered during emergencies as delicious, [since] the reality is that people are happy to just have anything to eat,” Cohen said. “But then, delicious food can be a real comfort when the rest of their lives are disrupted.” Over the course of the pandemic, Off the Grid facilitated the delivery of 1.3 million meals with a “rotating list of options, so people can constantly be delighted,” targeting customers ranging from temporary shelters to immunocompromised consumers residing at home.

In addition to giving customers delectable options, the model also helped sustain the local food scene that Off the Grid had spent years growing through its programs. Cohen said the company sees these links as a key tool for building resilient communities, particularly as climate change continues to ravage California and much of the rest of the world.

Last year’s punctuated growth forced the startup to scale up quickly. Food safety and health regulations vary from county to county, which meant that as it delivered meals throughout the greater Bay Area and the rest of California, Off the Grid had to develop scalable processes to handle the paperwork and logistics. That technology is now forming the basis for the next phase of its business as Off the Grid enters its second decade in operation.

“[There are a lot of] unique aspects of food service in particular, licensing, and permitting, and insurance, and the less sexy things that allows us to operate,” Cohen said. With those logistics increasingly systematized, 2021 is going to be an even more ambitious year for the company.

Off the Grid CEO and founder Matt Cohen. Image Credits: Off the Grid

“We actually have been working with the state and the Red Cross to identify 39 counties in the state of California that are at relatively high risk for fire danger, and on-board 200 restaurants … so that in the event there is a fire, we can access them and activate them,” he said. Today, roughly half the company is focused on its emergency response programs.

That doesn’t mean its food festivals will go away. It has reopened its smaller venues in places like Levi’s Plaza near SF’s Coit Tower in North Beach, and it intends to restart its larger festivals as safety guidelines allow. But emergency response is a new, enduring mission for this mission-oriented company. “We’re definitely going to continue to do this as long as there is a need,” Cohen said.

The human-focused startups of the hellfire

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian-American journalist vows to continue work after staggering kidnap plot revealed: ‘I will not stop’

    Iran says allegations are ‘baseless and ridiculous’

  • 20 Family-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

    From tacos to pasta dishes, these recipes feature protein like chicken and ground beef and are an easy way to eat veggies. This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

  • WhatsApp is testing multi-device sync that doesn't require a phone

    Until now, all WhatsApp chats have been routed through a smartphone app.

  • OLG's local investment efforts go virtual with 'Collecting for the Community'

    Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has proudly sponsored hundreds of community festivals and events for decades and our commitment hasn't changed, despite the challenging circumstances of the last year-and-a-half. When those local celebrations went virtual in 2020 and 2021, OLG was right there with them to lend support. Now OLG, in support of United Way , is proud to introduce "Collecting for the Community," a new, fun way to promote community spirit and deliver essential funding for l

  • Carolina Panthers help bring new playground and obstacle course to Raleigh

    This facility is the first of its kind in the Triangle, and supporters are hoping it’s just the beginning.

  • 'Bachelorette' Contestants Blake And Brendan Were Friends Before The Show

    They played on a hockey team together.

  • After Nepali worker’s death, the community he made in NC comes to his family’s aid

    The young father from Nepal was known for his smile and generosity in Indian grocery stores in the Triangle. After his unexpected death, a community comes together.

  • Volunteer ambulance drivers help take the strain on Indonesia's COVID frontline

    As Indonesia's health service struggles to cope with soaring coronavirus infections, volunteer ambulance drivers like Sunaryo have been working flat out to bring infected patients to and from hospitals. "I definitely feel scared (about being infected)... But this is for humanity and I'm doing this from my heart," said Sunaryo. Working alongside government ambulances, the volunteers are playing a vital role in supporting the creaking public healthcare service on Java, Indonesia's most densely populated island.

  • Cathie Wood Sells China Tech Stocks, Warning of Valuation Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has been selling Chinese tech stocks, with holdings in one of the firm’s funds falling to the lowest on record as Beijing’s crackdown on the sector intensifies.China’s weighting in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged to less than 1% from 8% as recently as February, while that of the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has fallen to 5.4%, the lowest compared to month-end figures since Bloomberg began compiling the data in October 2014

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $32K as Fed Rate-Hike Bets Rise, Gold Remains Resilient

    "It's hard to read too much into the price action currently while we're still stuck in this range," one observer said.

  • Bank of Canada Boosts Inflation Forecast, Dials Back Bond Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada took another big step to rein in emergency levels of stimulus, once again tapering its bond purchases in a sign of optimism about the speed of the recovery.Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday that they would reduce their weekly purchases of government debt by one-third to C$2 billion ($1.6 billion). Officials held the benchmark overnight interest rate at 0.25%, while indicating they don’t expect any hikes before at least the second half of

  • Biden warning on Hong Kong spells fresh headache for HSBC

    Joe Biden is to take new steps to isolate American companies operating in Hong Kong, sparking fresh concerns for HSBC as it turns its focus on Communist China. The White House will this week warn US firms of the growing risks of operating in the region as Beijing asserts greater control over the financial hub, the Financial Times reported. Analysts said such a move could hamper HSBC’s ability to serve customers in the US and in Hong Kong. The lender’s most profitable region is Asia and it is hea

  • Lucid Motors Sees Second-Half Production Start, Plant Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc., the Saudi-backed electric-vehicle startup waiting to go public via a blank-check company, remains on schedule to start production and deliveries of its debut electric vehicles this year.The company has finished its preproduction phase after a series of delays, executives said on call with investors Tuesday, days ahead of a shareholder vote on its listing. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company that’s merging with Lucid, Churchill Capital Corp IV, rose

  • China Developers’ Defaults Spread as Languang Misses Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Sichuan Languang Development Co. failed to repay a local bond, marking its first default in a domestic credit market grappling with rising debt failures.The company was not able to raise enough funds for the repayment on a 900 million yuan ($139 million) local bond that matured Sunday, which amounts to a default, according to a Monday statement from Languang to the Shanghai Clearing House. The builder said last week it might not be able to make the payment.Languang

  • South African Rand Becomes Currency to Short Amid Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Deadly riots. Sky-high unemployment. A surge in virus infections. Add to that rising U.S. inflation and prospects of Federal Reserve tapering, and South Africa’s rand is in a tight place.The currency plunged this week, ceding its position as the year’s top emerging-market performer. Deadly protests that erupted following former President Jacob Zuma’s jailing showed no signs of letting up, disrupting South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination program and threatening food shortages as supp

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Fuel Stocks Grow and OPEC+ Nears Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled as a build in U.S. fuel inventories and a potential OPEC+ agreement to increase supply cooled a buying spree that had pushed the market above $75.Futures in New York fell 2.8%, the most since May. Both gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according to a U.S. government report. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were said to resolve the standoff that has prevented OPEC+ from satisfying growing demand for extra barrels. Technical

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as earnings roll in, Powell reaffirms stance on transitory inflation

    Stocks gained Wednesday morning as investors digested a solid batch of second-quarter corporate earnings results and another set of inflation data.

  • ECB Poised to Take Next Step in Revolutionizing Euro-Zone Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank is about to take the next step in reinventing the region’s money as it marches toward the creation of a digital euro.Policy makers will decide on Wednesday whether to move to an exploratory phase, which President Christine Lagarde reckons could take about two years. Ultimately, euro-zone citizens could be holding a virtual central-bank currency by the middle of

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBNZ Holds OCR Steady; Announces Quick End to LSAP Program

    The RBNZ sent a hawkish signal to the financial markets by announcing the end of its bond purchases from next week.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound as Traders Hope for Clarity from US CPI Data

    If inflation data comes in lower than the estimate, the Fed would feel slightly less inclined to ease its asset purchases, which should benefit gold.