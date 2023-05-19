What Is SFC Energy AG's (ETR:F3C) Share Price Doing?

SFC Energy AG (ETR:F3C), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine SFC Energy’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is SFC Energy Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 76.46x is currently well-above the industry average of 26.5x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that SFC Energy’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will SFC Energy generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SFC Energy. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? F3C’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe F3C should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on F3C for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for F3C, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing SFC Energy at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for SFC Energy (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

