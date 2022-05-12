U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.50
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,587.00
    -156.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,849.50
    -120.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,708.00
    -7.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.31
    -1.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.32 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    -0.0079 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.36
    +1.37 (+4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7800
    -1.1680 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,720.18
    -4,169.34 (-13.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.61
    -109.08 (-15.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.53
    -182.13 (-2.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

SFL - First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SFL Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SFL
SFL Corporation
SFL Corporation

Preliminary Q1 2022 results and increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 12, 2022. SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights

  • 73rd consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.22 per share

  • Operating revenue of approximately $152.4 million, and net profit of $47.0 million in the first quarter

  • Received charter hire1 of approximately $165.9 million in the quarter from the Company’s vessels and rigs, including $4.5 million of profit share

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $111.3 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.7 million adjusted EBITDA2 from associated companies

  • Delivery of two LR2s and two Suezmax tankers which immediately commenced 5-year charters to a subsidiary of Trafigura, a world leading commodity trading and logistics company

  • Agreed to assign West Linus’ drilling contract with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS from Seadrill to an SFL subsidiary

  • Agreed to charter out six 14,000 teu container vessels to Hapag-Lloyd AG for a fixed period of 5 years, adding $540 million to the contracted backlog

  • In April, the Company sold the two last VLCCs on charter to Frontline for approximately $70 million and one container vessel for approximately $13 million including $12 million in profit share


Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

«The recent sale of the two last VLCCs chartered to Frontline is noteworthy as this initially was SFL’s sole customer and all vessels were crude oil tankers. We now have a diverse fleet to multiple industry leading counterparties and continue to expand our business relationships as illustrated by the recent long term charter of six large container vessels to Hapag-Lloyd AG.

While most of our current fleet consists of container vessels, we also have investments in other maritime assets including offshore rigs. This market has shown an encouraging recovery the last two months, and our two harsh environment drilling rigs are well positioned to benefit from the increased activity level in the sector. One rig is employed on a long term market adjusted charter rate while the other rig is available for new contracts in 2023.

We added more than $1 billion to the fixed rate charter backlog during the first quarter, and with increasing long term cash flow visibility, we are pleased to increase the dividend by another 10% compared to last quarter.»

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 29, to shareholders on record as of June 15, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 14, 2022.

May 12, 2022

The Board of Directors
SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

The full report can be found in the link below and at the Company’s website www.sflcorp.com.

Questions may be directed to SFL Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contact

Aksel C. Olesen, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114036
André Reppen, Chief Treasurer and Senior Vice President: +47 23114055
Marius Furuly, Vice President - Finance: +47 23114016

Media Contact

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011

About SFL
SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.
Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, including the bankruptcy proceedings relating to Seadrill and certain of its subsidiaries and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Charter hire represents the amounts billable in the period by the Company and its associates for chartering out vessels and rigs. This is mainly the contracted daily rate multiplied by the number of chargeable days plus any additional billable income, including profit share. Long term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period greater than one year. Short term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period less than one year, including voyage charters.
2 ‘Adjusted EBITDA’ is a non-U.S. GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest, amortization and capital payments.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Will Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]

  • The Tech Selloff Is Ugly. But the 2000 and 2008 Crashes Were Far Worse.

    The Nasdaq Composite is firmly in bear territory, but it has a long way to go to match tech meltdowns of the past.

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.