U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.25
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,171.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,988.00
    -9.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.70
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.12
    +0.53 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.05
    +1.93 (+11.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6380
    +0.0630 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,398.82
    -1,473.66 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.89
    -44.46 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.90
    -25.21 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

SFL - Newbuild order for two additional LNG-fuelled car carriers against long term charters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SFL Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into long term charters with a leading Asia-based transportation company for two ultra-modern dual-fuel car carriers, designed to use liquified natural gas (LNG).

The vessels are sister vessels of the two 7,000 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers under construction, chartered to the Volkswagen Group, and scheduled delivery from the shipyard is in Q1-Q2 of 2024.

The aggregate construction cost will be approximately $155 million, and the charter period will be ten years from delivery of the vessels, adding more than $200 million to our contracted charter backlog.

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment: “This transaction shows our commitment to continue expanding our investment focus to assets with a lower carbon footprint whilst ensuring significant visibility through ten-year firm charters to a very strong counterparty.

Over the last few months, we have added multiple new vessels to our portfolio, increasing our charter backlog by more than $700 million. Many of these acquisitions will deliver during the third quarter, adding immediate cash flow and building our long-term distribution capacity.”

August 18, 2021

The Board of Directors
SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is split between container vessels, bulkers, tankers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, including the bankruptcy proceedings relating to Seadrill and certain of its subsidiaries and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, August 17

    Stocks fell on Tuesday, with the major indexes pulling back from record levels. Gregg Fisher of Quent Capital and Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why DXC Technology Stock Slumped on Tuesday

    Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) tumbled on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to underweight. J.P. Morgan's stock analysts downgraded DXC Technology from neutral to underweight on Tuesday morning. DXC Technology does IT services and consulting for companies around the world.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Standard Lithium Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Canada-based U.S. lithium mining company Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) crashed on Tuesday and were down 11% as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. Instead, you can blame bigger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) and the bank that just blasted them. In a report released Monday, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reiterated underperform ratings on two of the biggest names in lithium metal, Albemarle and Livent.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.

  • Nano Dimension Nears Support And Needs A Bounce Or Things Might Get Ugly

    Nano Dimension Ltd. - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares are trading down Tuesday, as traders were able to push the stock lower. There looks to be no company-specific news out to cause the jump in share price, but the stock was trending on StockTwits Tuesday. Nano Dimension was down 4.43% at $5.39 at market close Tuesday. Nano Dimension Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) a

  • Tencent quarterly profit beats estimates on robust gaming and advertising demand

    Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings beat forecasts with a 29% climb in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in takings from popular games and growth in online advertising revenue. Robust demand for games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title "Peacekeeper Elite". Net profit for the three months through June came in at 42.6 billion yuan ($6.6 billion), above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 34.4 billion yuan.

  • Americans Turn Against China Stocks as Crackdown Angst Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- For American investors, Chinese stocks are becoming the asset not to own.Influential investors like George Soros have trimmed their China exposure, and Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF no longer holds any such shares. Many others got hit with losses, according to their 13F filings. Betting against the country’s stocks was one of the most crowded trades among managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. In London, Marshall Wace -- one of the world’s largest hedge funds -- says Chinese ADRs are