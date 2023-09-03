SFL (NYSE:SFL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.24

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.24 per share on the 29th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

SFL's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, SFL was paying out 99% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 58.1%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.56 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.7% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

SFL May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. SFL hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

SFL's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, SFL has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

