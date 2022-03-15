SFLMaven Corp.

SFLMaven Announces New Company Record for Weekly Sales, Pulling in $362k for the Week Ended March 10

Chopard Casmir heavy 18k yellow gold rainbow gemstone formal set. Sold for $35,000 at last week’s SFLMaven Famous Thursday Night Auction

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Total Sales of $362k for seven days ended Mar 10

Thursday Night Auction Sales of $283k

Total Web Impressions of 10.63 million for seven days ended Mar 10

Total Page Views over 96k for seven days ended Mar 10

The March 10 “Famous Thursday Night Auction” event was highlighted by the sale of a Chopard Casmir heavy 18k yellow gold rainbow gemstone formal set for $35,000.

“Momentum continues to build in 2022 with a new all-time Company record week for total sales last week,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “We have been setting all sorts of new Company records all year. Sales volume and web traffic have been growing nearly every week. Judging by the quality of merchandise we have up for grabs this week, that trend is only picking up steam. This creates a tremendous context for our move to expand into virtual goods at our metaverse location this year as well.”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

