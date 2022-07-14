SFLMaven Corp.

SFLMaven Kicks Off July with $287k in Sales for Seven Days Ended July 7

Heavy Platinum 3.70CT Marquise cut diamond engagement ring. Sold for $8,900 at last week’s SFLMaven Famous Thursday Night Auction

Heavy Platinum exquisite 18.70CTW VS diamond cluster floral ribbon brooch. Sold for $8,270

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, July 7, 2022, which featured strong demand leading to $287k in total weekly sales.

The July 7 auction was highlighted by the sale of a Heavy Platinum 3.70CT Marquise cut diamond engagement ring for $8,900 and a Heavy Platinum exquisite 18.70CTW VS diamond cluster floral ribbon brooch $8,270.

“The core business continues to perform, with $1.2 million in June sales followed by a great start to July,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “We also have our metaverse strategy now fully active and producing results, positioning the Company for performance on multiple levels. And we will have some interesting news on that front very soon. In the meantime, join us tonight for another big auction event with some truly captivating vintage jewelry items up for grabs!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

