SFLMaven Sees Weekly Sales Top $202k on Strong Demand and Premium Items

SFLMaven Corp.
·2 min read
  SFLM
SFLMaven Corp.
SFLMaven Corp.

$SBEV - SFLMaven Sees Weekly Sales Top $202k on Strong Demand and Premium Items

18K gold 10.20CTW VS diamond tennis bracelet, sold for $8,000 at last week&#x002019;s SFLMaven Famous Thursday Night Auction
18K gold 10.20CTW VS diamond tennis bracelet, sold for $8,000 at last week’s SFLMaven Famous Thursday Night Auction

$SBEV - SFLMaven Sees Weekly Sales Top $202k on Strong Demand and Premium Items

Rare vintage Patek Philippe Gondolo watch with onyx dial sold at auction for $6,200
Rare vintage Patek Philippe Gondolo watch with onyx dial sold at auction for $6,200

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") (www.sflmaven.com), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that the Company saw over $202k in total sales for the week ended Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The Company’s "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event again dominated sales activity for the week. SFLMaven has now pulled in over $400k in its past two Thursday Night Auction events.

The auction was highlighted by the sale of an 18K gold 10.20CTW VS diamond tennis bracelet, which sold for $8,000, and a rare vintage Patek Philippe Gondolo watch with an onyx dial, which sold for $6,200.

“We parted with some truly exquisite pieces this week, and we saw plenty of eager consumers willing to pay top dollar for them,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “Q4 of last year saw a big bump in average price per item sold. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see that jump again this quarter when the books are closed. We have a number of tailwinds at our back right now in the jewelry space, including strong demand and a competitive advantage on the sourcing side, and we look forward to riding those positive trends as we get closer to fully implementing our Metaverse strategy.”

Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven
Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact
info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

Attachments


