SFLMaven September Sales Soar 32% to $1.1 Million as Positive Feedbacks Approach 100k

SFLMaven Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to report continued robust growth in its September performance metrics, including a powerful sequential monthly jump in revenues along with very strong web metrics at the Company’s online marketplace, which is rapidly approaching another major milestone in positive customer feedback.

September sales came in at $1.1 million, up 32% on a sequential monthly basis. The Company also saw over 32 million web impressions at its online marketplace, with nearly 70% entirely organic. Page views also jumped on a month-over-month basis to more than 340k.

The Company is also nearing a major milestone achievement as its eBay online storefront approaches the rare threshold of 100,000 positive feedbacks.

“September was another strong month that showcases the powerful growth metrics we have been anticipating as we push deeper into the back half of 2021,” remarked SFLMaven CEO, Joseph Ladin. “We are picking up steam into our seasonally strongest stretch, while also riding organic and macro tailwinds. The timing couldn’t be better as we work on multiple pathways of expansion, including our new NFT and Collectibles Marketplace vision. We will have much more to discuss on that front very soon.”

Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven
Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive feedbacks since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.

Corporate Contact
info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media


