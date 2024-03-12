SFS Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

SFS Group (VTX:SFSN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF3.11b (up 12% from FY 2022).

Net income: CHF266.0m (flat on FY 2022).

Profit margin: 8.6% (down from 9.6% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: CHF6.84 (down from CHF6.95 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

SFS Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 2.7%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Distribution & Logistics segment contributing a total revenue of CHF1.48b (48% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CHF863.8m (57% of total expenses). Explore how SFSN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.2% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Machinery industry.

The company's shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with SFS Group, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

