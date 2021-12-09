U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,690.94
    -10.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,738.57
    -16.18 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,705.08
    -81.91 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.99
    -29.72 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.78
    -0.58 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.40
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    -0.39 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0060 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    -0.0290 (-1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3193
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5180
    -0.2190 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,561.29
    -1,953.07 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.10
    -40.85 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,314.53
    -22.52 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit lowest level since 1969

Another 184,000 Americans filed new claims, 220,000 expected

SF's Tradeshift, a supply chain finance platform, raises $200M

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Tradeshift — the late-stage startup tackling supply chain financing — has announced a $200 million funding round in equity and debt from a combination of existing and new investors, including Koch Industries, the giant industrial conglomerate. Also participating were IDC Ventures, LUN Partners, Private Shares, and Fuel Capital who increased their existing stakes in the company.

Tradeshift has a portfolio of enterprise SaaS, marketplace, and fintech products serving a B2B marketplace. The company said the capital would be used to “optimize Tradeshift growth and balance sheet to continue scaling the business.” Tradeshift helps buyers and suppliers digitize their invoice processing, automate the workflows for accounts payable, and scale-up.

In a statement, Jeff Randsell, Managing Director and Founding Partner at Fuel Venture Capital Partners said: “Tradeshift’s combined SaaS and embedded financial services offering is well-positioned at the forefront of what we see as the next wave of digital transformation. Further, it is clear that digital networks are the future of B2B software, just look at Slack, LinkedIn, and Github to see the trend. Tradeshift has pioneered the world’s first large-scale global trade network in the cloud with impressive growth rates through the pandemic and a compelling proposition to drive future scale.”

Tradeshift says the cumulative value of transactions processed across its network has “passed the $1 trillion mark, having doubled in two years.” It adds that charge volumes on Tradeshift Go are predicted to exceed $2.5bn in 2021, a 600% year-on-year rise. It’s also launched Tradeshift Cash, a ‘factoring’ product that helps suppliers access cash flow.

“Embedding financial services directly into our product unclogs the flow of working capital across supply chains, eliminating a significant pressure point in the buyer-suppliers relationship,” said Christian Lanng, CEO and co-founder, Tradeshift. “As one of the first companies to recognize the potential for embedded finance in SaaS, we have been betting on the convergence of Fintech and SaaS products for a while. We’ve built the technology and distribution channels to capitalize on what is now one of the defining trends in our industry.”

We haven’t heard from Tradeshift since January 2020 when it took in a funding round of $240 million in equity and debt. The idea then was that it would “get on a path to profitability” after a potential IPO was put back, and after skepticism around tech IPOs at the time.

That was before the pandemic hit. With supply chains both booming and under pressure, it's likely that Tradeshift's model is tailor-made for the post-COVID world.

Based on this new round, San Francisco-based Tradeshift reportedly has a valuation of more than $2 billion. In 2018 the company said its valuation was $1.1 billion during a $250 million funding round.

Tradeshift also has American Express Ventures, HSBC (HSBA.L), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Wipro Digital as investors.

Recommended Stories

  • Hospitals Are DIY-ing Urine Collection Kits Due to Medical Supply Shortage

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyBy Rachana Pradhan | KHNAmerica’s hospitals, strained by nearly two years of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, are now scrounging for basic medical supplies.In another consequence of the global supply chain crisis, hospitals managing holiday COVID surges and all their other patients are running short of many necessities of care: crutches, syringes, needles, tubing, gloves, catheters, drapes for surgery, suction canisters for medical waste, and even urine

  • Dow Jones Stalls As Market Pauses; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Apple Stock Hits All-Time High

    The Dow Jones struggled as the stock market paused. The Donald Trump SPAC rocketed again. Apple stock popped.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Higher Today

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET Wednesday, shares of hard-hit Chinese education stocks New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU), and TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) are soaring -- up 8.3%, 12.2%, and 13.7%, respectively. Ever since the Chinese government announced its crackdown on the for-profit education industry this past summer, New Oriental, Gaotu, and TAL, too, have been in the dumps.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Unity Software Inc. (U)

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks to generate a giant inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 3 Reasons to Add Marvell Technology to Your Buy List for 2022

    Third-quarter results from Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) are out, and they did not disappoint. The highly acquisitive chip design firm has been on a tear this year, acquiring both Inphi and Innovium to broaden its expertise in data centers. Of the total, 41% of sales came from the data center end market.

  • Should You Buy DocuSign Stock on the Dip?

    Shares of the digital agreement service pioneer DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) recently plunged more than 40% overnight in response to a quarterly earnings report most management teams can only dream of. Results recorded during the company's fiscal third quarter (ended Oct. 31, 2021) were in many ways outstanding. If you're thinking about buying some shares of DocuSign, here's what you should know.

  • 10 Stocks Redditors are Buying for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Redditors are buying for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Redditors are Buying for 2022. Internet platforms like Reddit and the retail investors who use them to exchange investment ideas have perhaps been the biggest […]

  • Fresh Lows are Potentially Reversing the Insider Selling Trend at DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

    Recent weeks have not been kind to DraftKings Inc. (NasdaqGS: DKNG), as the stock suffered through missed earnings and a broad market sell-off that saw the correction of over 30%. Yet, some analysts would argue for 2 cues that predicted this outcome – first, the stock failed to make a new high during the summer and then repeatedly struggled to recapture a critical level of US$50.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, the concept behind dividend investing, and the performance of dividend stocks over the years, you can go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. A report […]

  • Kinross to Acquire Great Bear for C$29.00 per Share, Plus a Contingent Value Right

    Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", (TSXV: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross", TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) under which Kinross has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Great Bear (the "Transaction").

  • CVS stock rises on 2022 guidance, Rent the Runway shares fall on Q3 losses

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the latest market trends from CVS, Rent the Runway, and Stitch Fix.

  • Why Shares of Paysafe Jumped Today

    Shares of the British payments company Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) jumped nearly 18% today after the company announced that a handful of insiders have been buying large amounts of the stock. Paysafe announced in a press release today that CEO Philip McHugh on Dec. 3 bought roughly 290,000 shares of Paysafe stock at a total cost of roughly $1 million. The company also announced that between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3 other executive officers and board members bought 447,000 shares of Paysafe stock for roughly $1.8 million.

  • Stocks: Apple stock hits new highs, Meta rallying, Nio and Roku pop on deals

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details stocks on the move on Wednesday.

  • Colorado startup Solid Power goes public, raises nearly $543M in SPAC deal

    A Colorado battery technology company that Ford and BMW have invested in raised $542.9 million by going public through a reverse merger. Louisville-based Solid Power Inc. shares appear on the Nasdaq exchange a day after the closure of its acquisition by Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Nasdaq: DCRC), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed to get the battery startup publicly listed. The company’s solid-state battery technology promises to create batteries for electric vehicles that would be lighter, faster-charging and safer than existing lithium-ion batteries that use liquid electrolytes.

  • Alibaba Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy. Is It Really?

    Shares look cheap based on nearly every metric. China's policy toward the company is impossible to predict.

  • Is RingCentral Inc (RNG) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among […]

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    Many technology stocks have been seemingly detested lately, but we can find deals today on stocks that could be booming tomorrow by looking at fundamentals. Fintech companies are currently blossoming rapidly, and Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) serves a particular purpose in this landscape. Marqeta is a modern card-issuing platform that enables its fintech customers to connect to the existing payment networks like Visa and Mastercard through its application programming interface (API).

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks down despite record-low jobless claims

    Stock futures slipped Thursday morning following a three-day rally that pushed the S&P near a record high as investors turn their attention to weekly jobless claims and weigh mixed reports around the Omicron variant.

  • Why Comcast Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) turned "red" on a "green" day for the stock market -- and Comcast has only itself to blame for it. As of 1:11 p.m. ET, Comcast stock is down an even 5%. In a business update revealed at UBS' investor conference today, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts advised that the company will be looking at just 7% to 8% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) when it reports earnings next month, according to StreetInsider.com.