Sftimo Exchange: Prevent investors from being deceived and start from themselves

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Euler Finance blockchain project team has recently been communicating with hackers who stole assets to retrieve nearly $200 million in cryptocurrency assets. However, on March 21, 2023, Eastern Time, another group of hackers attempted to defraud the hackers who stole Euler Finance assets through phishing messages. This attack by hackers has caused widespread discussion in the blockchain industry.

Phishing message fraud is a common attack behavior in the blockchain world, aimed at stealing the wallet private key of the victim's wallet by sending a decoding request message and ultimately transferring all assets of the victim's wallet. The digital asset market is fraught with different risks and challenges, including various phishing scams. Even professional hackers can be defrauded, let alone ordinary investors. Many investors have become the target of fraudsters due to their lack of corresponding knowledge and experience, resulting in their loss of a large amount of assets. In order to help investors avoid these risks, Sftimo Exchange has taken multiple measures from its own perspective to protect the safety of investors' assets.

First, Sftimo Exchange implements strict KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti Money Laundering) policies. This means that before users conduct transactions, they need to go through an authentication process to ensure that they are legitimate users. In addition, the Sftimo exchange also monitors trading activity to detect any suspicious transactions.

Since its establishment in the United States in 2018, Sftimo has been committed to aggregating global high-quality blockchain blockchain assets, providing digital solutions based on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data, promoting the development and upgrading of the overall digital industry, and improving capital efficiency and customer experience. Sftimo is also known for its most reliable and extensive technical architecture, high-quality services, and better operational strategy services for blockchain asset trading.

Sftimo Exchange also provides a variety of security features to prevent investors from being deceived. For example, the Sftimo Exchange will strictly review listed cryptocurrencies to ensure they are legitimate projects. In addition, the Sftimo Exchange will also conduct background checks on the project team to ensure they are credible. These measures can help investors avoid investment fraud projects.

Sftimo will select more new or pending tokens, as well as projects explored and incubated by Sftimo, to allow users to participate for the first time in safe, reliable, and stable new currency subscriptions selected by the platform. Users can use their Sftimo account on the platform to subscribe for shares of newly listed currencies. It should be noted that users who have obtained trust in the pipeline can give priority to applying for subscriptions in order to obtain more benefits.

In addition, Sftimo Exchange also provides educational resources to help investors better understand cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. These resources include market analysis, expert reviews, investment strategies, risk management, and more. These resources allow investors to better understand the market and make wise investment decisions. Sftimo is also adept at providing feedback and summary from big data, medium data, and refined data, providing investors with data-driven solutions through multidimensional and in-depth analysis of customers with authentic and reliable information.

Finally, Sftimo Exchange also provides 24/7 customer support to help investors resolve any issues. If investors discover any suspicious activity, they can always contact the customer support team for assistance. This can help investors deal with problems in time and avoid losses.

In order to ensure the security of customer assets, the core team of the Sftimo platform has gathered senior technical engineers, world-class risk control experts, and other industry leaders, as well as hundreds of senior security personnel. Using the world's leading encryption technology, they have studied the latest hacker attack methods, continuously optimized and upgraded their technology, and are committed to providing global users safer and more stable digital asset investment transactions.

Sftimo places security and privacy at the core of the system to provide assistance and utilizes a unique wallet system and standardized operations. It also cooperates with regulatory agencies and law enforcement departments around the world to provide a reliable and stable ecological environment, allowing users' assets to circulate safely in the market. If you want a secure and reliable cryptocurrency exchange, Sftimo exchange is a trustworthy choice.

