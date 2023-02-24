Sftimo Obtains MSB License Again, Building another Security Barrier to Protect Users' Assets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of hard work, they finally paid off. Since obtaining the Canadian Fintrac MSB license, Sftimo obtained the US MSB license, which means it can legally carry out cryptocurrency business in the US and even the world under the supervision of the local government. The enhanced guarantee of asset and information security compels global investors' attention and brings Sftimo more possibilities.

The MSB license represents the recognition of platform compliance and enables the digital asset management platform to conduct currency transfer services. With this license, Sftimo can conduct digital currency transactions in a secure and compliant manner, and expand its service scope in the US to meet customer needs better and offer a wide range of services.

As a country of immigrants, the US is second to none in the world today. The immigrants contribute a lot to the flourishing multi-culture and thriving economy. The US has developed a mature financial system in which hundreds of investors and businessmen in all industries have a huge demand and interest in investment and financial services. Their needs can be met by building a digital currency platform.

Sftimo is capable of conducting business under the regulatory framework of the US market. Besides, Sftimo can meet the remittance, trade and cross-border payment needs of global investors and enterprises, and build a security barrier for global users' blockchain assets. Therefore, digital assets are easier for users to grasp, and their safe circulation and exchange, value preservation and appreciation can be guaranteed.

Due to MSB's responsibility to supervise registered companies and members, Sftimo is also required to comply with anti-money laundering regulations, reduce possible deceptive practices on the platform, ensure the authenticity of transactions, protect users' assets, and fulfill social responsibilities, such as upholding socio-economic stability and safeguarding public interests.

As a government-licensed platform, Sftimo is superior to other non-compliant platforms in the market in terms of credibility, security, compliance, etc. Sftimo conforms to the Hyperledger Standard that provides various frameworks, tools, standards and guidelines for blockchain application development. The Hyperledger Standard consists of frameworks such as Indy, Burrow, Fabric, and Sawtooth, as well as tools such as Cello, Quilt and Caliper.

These tools and frameworks enable blockchain developers to create blockchain applications that optimize and enhance processes across various industries. Thanks to the Hyperledger framework, Sftimo is also credited as the "most trusted partner" by the market for streamlining processes, increasing productivity and ensuring the security of capital and custom data across various businesses in different industries.

Moreover, Sftimo has long been committed to developing exchange compliance and active participation in the global compliance process. In the future, Sftimo will provide more compliant digital asset financial services globally.

