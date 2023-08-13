SG Fleet Group Limited's (ASX:SGF) largest shareholders are public companies with 53% ownership, individual investors own 35%

Key Insights

Significant control over SG Fleet Group by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Super Group Limited with a 53% stake

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SG Fleet Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SG Fleet Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

SG Fleet Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SG Fleet Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SG Fleet Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Super Group Limited with 53% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.4% by the third-largest shareholder. Robert Blau, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SG Fleet Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in SG Fleet Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$896m, and insiders have AU$30m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 53% of SG Fleet Group stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SG Fleet Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

