SGK - Awarded ACES Top Sustainability Advocates

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SGK, a global brand experience and packaging agency with over 30 years of heritage in APAC, has clinched the 'Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia' award at The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2022. The award recognises companies that focus CSR initiatives across community engagement, environment, and social empowerment.

SGK develops A Zero- Waste Disruptive Design to amplify the “green” focus of the client brand.

"Sustainability is cross-disciplinary. At SGK, we integrate sustainability into the way we work, to inspire our teams, create a sustainable future and accelerate meaningful change for our clients," says Kathryn Sloane, SGK's Managing Director, APAC. "We thank ACES Awards for recognising our efforts in driving innovative solutions and inspiring us to continue championing sustainability in APAC."

SGK has taken a comprehensive, inside-out approach to minimise environmental impact. Internally, the company has developed a global sustainability framework including standards, goals, and metrics while empowering champions at both regional and local levels. Externally, the business has shared its learnings with its clients to help them on their sustainability journey.

Diversity & inclusion remains a priority in every aspect of the business. SGK is committed to building a culture where employees – of all backgrounds, genders, identities, and experiences – have a voice and a sense of belonging and are encouraged to succeed through various programs.

The ACES Awards recognises corporate leaders with plans and policies highlighting sustainable growth in the industry. An Award to create the greater good by doing good.

About SGK

SGK is a global packaging and brand experience company. From idea to implementation, we deliver packaging solutions and brand experiences that give brands the freedom to speak louder, scale faster and grow stronger. We simplify marketing and amplify brands to deliver value. We have more than 6,500 employees and 1,500 clients worldwide, and sales of $727 million in 2021 and have been advising many of the world's greatest brands for 75+ years. SGK is a Matthews International (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) company. Visit us at: https://www.sgkinc.com/

