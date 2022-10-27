U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,847.13
    +16.53 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,321.36
    +482.25 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,942.06
    -28.94 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.56
    +21.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.11
    +1.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.20
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    -0.0053 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9480
    -0.0670 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1618
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8590
    -0.5010 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,684.00
    -109.52 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.99
    -0.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.93
    +32.86 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

SGNL.ai secures $12M to expand its enterprise authorization platform

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

SGNL.ai, a company developing enterprise authorization software, today announced that it raised $12 million in seed funding led by Costanoa Ventures with participation from Fika Ventures, Moonshots Capital and Resolute Ventures. CEO Scott Kriz said the proceeds will be used to develop the company's core products and hire the initial team, as well as work with design partners to refine SGNL's solution.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Kriz asserted that authorization is increasingly becoming a concern for management at every level. He's not wrong. According to Gartner, organizations running cloud infrastructure services will suffer a minimum of 2,300 violations of least privilege policies -- i.e. when a user is given privileges above what they need to do their job -- per account each year by 2024. Meanwhile, the average global cost of a data breach reached a record $4.24 million in 2021, IBM recently reported, increasing by 10% from 2019 as more people transitioned to remote work.

Kriz and SGNL's second co-founder, Erik Gustavson, spent roughly a decade developing identity solutions at Bitium, which they co-launched in 2011, before conceiving of SGNL. After Google acquired Bitium in 2017, Gustavson joined the tech giant as an engineering manager working on "next-generation" identity access management for G Suite (now Google Workspace). Kriz also spent several years at Google on the product, identity and authorization team.

"From our vantage point working in multiple, identity-focused areas at Google, it was clear to Gustavson and I that few companies had been able to effectively solve enterprise authorization at scale," Kriz said. "Seeing a critical need to help companies keep user and customer data safe, we founded SGNL in 2021 to address the challenge. We quickly attracted a core team of identity industry experts who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of what is possible in enterprise authorization."

SGNL aims to provide "just-in-time" access to enterprise data to a company's employees based on business context, such as business needs or justifications. Rather than relying on relatively static roles or attributes, the startup's platform only grants access to software resources and data when a user needs them.

SGNL.ai
SGNL.ai

A glance at SGNL.ai's dashboard, which lets admins review authorizations across teams, divisions and individual employees. Image Credits: SGNL

Beyond this, SGNL attempts to unify existing systems-of-record such as corporate directories, HR directories, customer relationship management platforms and ticketing systems, building a graph of workforce and customer data that can be used to determine dynamic access rights. Access can be audited in real time, ostensibly making it easier for managers to produce compliance reports and analyze historical authorizations.

"The pandemic and broader shift in working patterns -- hybrid, remote work, extended workforces, etc. -- makes the problem of authorization and access management more urgent for the enterprise. The modern workforce is no longer operating from inside a corporate firewall using only on-premise applications," Kriz added. "This creates ideal conditions for bad actors to exploit overly broad ambient access rights to attack the enterprise ... SGNL's platform helps contain the blast radius by reducing ambient access and determining access to sensitive data on a just-in-time basis."

Kriz declined to reveal the size of SGNL's customer base or the company's current revenue. But he noted identity management has attracted much investment over the past few years as new hurdles emerge across the enterprise security landscape. According to Crunchbase, $3.2 billion in venture dollars went into the identity management space in 2021, about 2.5 times the amount of investment from 2020's $1.3 billion, which was already a record.

SGNL's challenge will be attracting customers away from rival vendors like Opal, whose software automatically discovers databases, servers, internal tools and apps to delegate access requests to employees. ConductorOne, another identity and access management automation platform, recently nabbed a $15 million investment. Identity and access management software provider ForgeRock filed for an IPO last September after raising over $700 million in VC cash.

Kriz says he's confident, though, that the current slowdown in tech will be a tailwind for SGNL as companies face pressure to purchase solutions instead of building them in-house. To his point, there's some evidence to suggest IT teams are overwhelmed with tasks related to managing identity and access. For example, in a 2020 poll conducted by 1Password, responding IT personnel said that they burn a full month of work -- 21 days -- resetting passwords and tracking app usage.

"The number and cost of data breaches is only increasing ... SGNL is positioned well with the shift in most enterprise organizations to increase security, ensure compliance and reduce expenses," Kriz said.

Palo Alto-based SGNL, which currently has 28 employees, expects to hire seven more people by the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • Personal carbon-cutting app Joro raises $10M Series A from Sequoia, Jay-Z’s Arrive

    For Sanchali Pal, though, that was part of the fun. Pal, who had been working in international development, wanted to start trimming her footprint. “I started building an Excel spreadsheet of the carbon emissions in my life, starting with food, and I ended up becoming this massive spreadsheet and ended up using it over six years to lower my emissions by about 30%.”

  • HealthJoy raises $60M to make benefits easier to navigate

    Healthcare benefits are great, but navigating them often isn’t. HealthJoy wants to make the experience more seamless for employees, while helping HR departments reduce the number of underutilized benefits. The Chicago-based company announced today it has raised $60 million in Series D funding, led by Valspring Capital with participation from Endeavor Vision and CIBC Innovation Banking.

  • Google Play in EU antitrust sights as Android fine appeal pending

    European anti-trust regulators are investigating Alphabet unit Google's Google Play Store, the company said in a regulatory filing, a move that could expose the U.S. tech giant to another billion-euro fine. Over the last decade, Google has incurred 8.25 billion euros ($8.24 billion) in EU antitrust fines following three investigations into its business practices. "In May 2022, the EC (European Commission) and the CMA (Britain's Competition and Markets Authority) each opened a formal investigation into Google Play's business practices," Google said in a quarterly earnings filing dated Oct. 25.

  • Top Russian lender Sberbank expands financial terminal capabilities

    Russia's dominant lender Sberbank on Thursday said it had expanded the capabilities of its SberCIB Terminal to add services previously provided by data providers that have suspended operations in Russia over its actions in Ukraine. As Western businesses have left the market, Russian businesses have sought to pick up the pieces, finding ways to replace departing firms. London Stock Exchange Group's data platform Refinitiv and rival Bloomberg suspended their services, including financial products.

  • Is Meta Platforms Saving AMD and Nvidia Investors?

    Today's video focuses on how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) could benefit from Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) huge push into artificial intelligence. Many might believe that Nvidia only has one solution for the data center market, but this video will show various solutions Nvidia provides.

  • Wall Street Is Still Bullish on This Punished Growth Stock -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tumbled by more than 55% this year, but that hasn't led Wall Street analysts who follow the stock to walk back their year-ahead price estimates or change their recommendations -- and for them, it's still a buy. In fact, compared to its current price (near $2.50), the average price target of analysts is $11, which would imply a massive run-up over the coming months. Bionano Genomics makes a device called the Saphyr, which biomedical laboratories use to analyze chromosomes.

  • Here's the Surprise That's Driving Teladoc Health Stock Higher

    To use both definitions, Teladoc's bottom line comes down to what investors wanted to see most: an improving net loss reported in its third-quarter results. Sure, investors were glad to see that Teladoc's Q3 revenue jumped 17% year over year to $611.4 million. The big difference between Teladoc's Q3 results and its results from earlier this year was visible on the company's bottom line.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdida

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on track to

  • Apple Set to Report Record Revenue as Investors Watch for Sluggish Demand

    Apple is expected to report record revenue and iPhone sales for the September quarter even as investors watch closely for signs that waning consumer demand for hardware products is affecting the tech company. To date, Apple’s business has largely stayed strong in the face of broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges. Chief Executive Tim Cook said in July that the company had yet to see evidence in its internal data that macroeconomic headwinds were having an impact on its iPhone sales.

  • Credit Suisse stock dives on Q3 net loss, major restructuring plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the plunge in stock for Credit Suisse amid third-quarter earnings losses and plans to restructure.

  • Is Weakness In Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Danaher (NYSE:DHR). But if you pay close...

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • First Solar's (NASDAQ:FSLR) three-year earnings growth trails the impressive shareholder returns

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company...

  • Insufficient Growth At Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Hampers Share Price

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.4x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Align Technology (ALGN) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Align Technology (ALGN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -38.46% and 8.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    Does the October share price for 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Shopify Stock Soars On Earnings Beat, Reacceleration Of Sales Growth

    E-commerce firm Shopify reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue topped estimates and re-accelerated after 6 quarters of slowing growth.