SGO, an oilless bearing manufacturer, to participate in 'CSPI & EXPO 2022' in Japan

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a Korean oilless bearing manufacturer, will participate in CSPI & EXPO 2022, an exhibition for improving productivity in construction surveying held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan at the end of May. It is also scheduled to participate in SIMTOS 2022, an exhibition for production and manufacturing technology held at KINTEX in Ilsan, Korea.

At CSPI & EXPO 2022, which will be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan from May 25th to 27th, SGO will showcase oilless bearings and Develon bearings mainly used in construction, excavators, and machinery.

At SIMTOS 2022, which is Korea's largest production and manufacturing technology exhibition held at KINTEX in Ilsan, Korea from May 23rd to 27th, SGO will showcase oilless bearings and brass extrusion materials used in industrial machinery and molding machines.

SGO's Brass Extrusion Material is used for heavy equipment, automobiles, machinery, and ship parts due to its high hardness, excellent corrosion resistance, and high wear resistance even under high loads. SGO's Develon Bearing is a double-layered solid lubricant dispersive bearing that is sintered only on the lubricated surface of structural steel, differentiating them from the existing brass bearings.

An official of SGO said, "Our company has unrivaled technology in the field of oilless bearings used in plastic injection molding and molding machines, excavator hydraulic cylinders and joints, and steel manufacturing facilities." He added, "Based on our confidence in our technology, we plan to actively participate in the major international exhibitions held in Japan, India, and Korea, and actively explore the global market by directly communicating with overseas buyers."

As a starting step to expand its presence in the global market, SGO participated in PLASTIC JAPAN 2022, the world's most advanced plastic industry exhibition held in Osaka, Japan on May 11th, and will participate in EXCON 2022, the largest construction equipment exhibition in South Asia held in Bengaluru, India on May 16th.

As the next step, the exhibitions confirmed for participation this year are as follows:

1. Japan

2. Korea

For more information on SGO and SGO's bearings, visit www.sgoilless.co.kr.

SOURCE SGO Co., LTD.

