SGO to participate in 'PLASTIC JAPAN 2022' in Japan & 'EXCON 2022' in India in May

·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SGO, a Korean oilless bearing manufacturer, will participate in Plastic Japan being held in Osaka, Japan from May 11th to 13th, and EXCON being held in Bangalore, India from May 17th to 21st.

Product Oilless Bearing Image
Product Oilless Bearing Image

Plastic Japan is the world's largest and most advanced plastics industry exhibition and is one of Japan's representative exhibition held twice a year in Tokyo and Osaka. At this exhibition, SGO will showcase bearings used in plastic injection molding machines.

India EXCON is the largest construction equipment and construction technology fair in South Asia hosted by the Indian Industry Association (CII), and more than 1,000 companies are expected to participate this year. The interest and expectations of major global companies trying to enter the Indian construction equipment industry are growing due to the Indian government's investment in infrastructure development.

Since its establishment in 2000, SGO has been accumulating competitiveness through business diversification such as continuous technology investment and R&D for over 20 years, and occupying many key areas of the global oilless bearing markets.

Main products include brass bearings with special solid lubricant embedded in high-strength brass base material and sintered double-layer bearings, known in the market as Develon bearings. Develon, which is coined to represent "Develop" and "On," refers to bearings that have been improved through continuous research and development, differentiating them from the existing brass bearings. The Develon bearings hold patents not only in Korea but also in Germany and Italy.

"We are receiving more inquiries from India than before the global pandemic," said Choi Tae-Soo, CEO of SGO. "We are promoting our products, including oilless bearings, to buyers around the world, and are planning to discover new buyers and expand our entry into overseas markets."

Some of the exhibitions confirmed for participation this year are as follows:

1. Japan

1) PLASTIC JAPAN 2022 (https://www.plas.jp/en)

  • Period: May 11-13, 2022

  • Location: INTEX Osaka, Japan

2) CSPI & EXPO (https://cspi-expo.com)

  • Period: May 25-27, 2022

  • Location: Maekuhari Messe Chiba, Japan

2. India

3. Korea

For more information on SGO and SGO's bearings, visit www.sgoilless.co.kr

SOURCE SGO Co., LTD.

