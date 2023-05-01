SGS & Co Announces Acquisition by HPS Investment Partners

Enhanced Financial Flexibility will Fuel Strategic Growth for Global Marketing Services Leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS & Co ("SGS"), a leading global provider of technology-enabled brand design, digital marketing, and packaging artwork services to many of the world's biggest brands, and HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS"), an investment firm with $97 billion in assets under management, today announced that they have completed a transaction that sets the stage for SGS' next phase of growth and investment by way of a significantly improved capital structure through substantial debt reduction.

SGS & Co is a global brand impact group.

Piyush Chaudhari, Chief Executive Officer of SGS & Co, said, "We are extremely excited about the HPS acquisition and partnering with them on our go-forward growth strategy. SGS has steadily improved our capabilities and efficiencies as we have transformed into a truly global, tech-enabled organization. With HPS as our partner, we will accelerate our investment in technology, automation, and service expansion designed to deliver maximum speed-to-market, creativity, and quality for today's evolving consumer marketplace."

With this transaction, HPS will hold the majority of the company's equity.

Advisors

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to SGS and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as its legal advisor.

About SGS & Co

SGS & Co is a global brand agency comprising nearly 4,800 associates across 30+ countries that deliver speed and quality brand work through technology and teams for our world-class clients. We are comprised of two teams, Marks (Creative) and SGS (Production) to deliver end-to-end in design, graphic services, production, technology, and process optimization. We foster a client first culture to exceed client expectations and help them win. We are deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and a more sustainable future.

