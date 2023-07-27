SGS SA (VTX:SGSN) Half-Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in SGS SA (VTX:SGSN) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.6% to close at CHF84.32 following the release of its half-yearly results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of CHF3.3b and statutory earnings per share of CHF3.15 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that SGS is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, SGS' 17 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be CHF6.72b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 8.2% to CHF3.43. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF6.77b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF3.55 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at CHF88.17, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic SGS analyst has a price target of CHF103 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF75.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's also worth noting that the years of declining revenue look to have come to an end, with the forecast stauing flat to the end of 2023. Historically, SGS' top line has shrunk approximately 0.3% annually over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, SGS is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that SGS' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF88.17, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on SGS. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple SGS analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for SGS you should be aware of.

