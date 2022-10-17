U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

A-Sha Foods USA and Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat Donate 100,000 Meals to Aid Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

·2 min read

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Sha Foods USA, the AAPI-owned, cult-favorite noodle brand known for its 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan, and Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat, have partnered with local non-profit organization Green Haven Project to donate 100,000 noodle packages to aid Hurricane Ian relief efforts throughout Florida.

A-SHA FOODS USA
A-SHA FOODS USA

On Friday, October 14th, A-Sha Foods USA's CEO Young Chang and Robinson (A-Sha Foods USA' global brand ambassador) distributed the donations to Miami's Green Haven Project, a non-profit organization focused on creating community gardens and sustainable ecosystems in food deserts, which will distribute the meals to families affected by Hurricane Ian all across Florida.

Since founded in 2015, A-Sha Foods USA has aimed to give back to their local communities, partnering with organizations throughout their local Los Angeles community and Robinson's Miami community. This marks the second largest donation from A-Sha Foods USA and Robinson, following a 2020 holiday donation of over 10,000 meals to aid families impacted by COVID-19 to Feeding South Florida, the largest food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.

For more information on A-Sha Foods USA, please visit ashadrynoodle.com.

About A-Sha Foods USA

Founded by Young Chang in 2015, A-Sha Foods USA is an AAPI-owned brand that has quickly become the go-to for healthier, more nutritious instant noodles. A-Sha's signature air-dried noodles originated from a small factory in Tainan, Taiwan that began producing noodles with a century-old recipe in 1977. Starting in just one market in California a decade ago, A-Sha Foods USA is now available at some of the most wide reaching retailers, including Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Target, T&T, Sobey's and H-Mart. A-Sha Foods USA has been featured as one of the top 100 fastest growing private companies recognized by Inc. Magazines's Inc 5000 list 2020, 2021 and 2022, and selected as one of the Top Ten Taiwanese Instant Noodles Of All Time for more than five consecutive years.

CONTACT INFO
Cassandra Chamoun, Mona Creative
cassandra@monacreative.co

Young Chang and Duncan Robinson donate 100,00 meals.
Young Chang and Duncan Robinson donate 100,00 meals.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-sha-foods-usa-and-duncan-robinson-of-the-miami-heat-donate-100-000-meals-to-aid-hurricane-ian-relief-efforts-301651178.html

SOURCE A-Sha Foods USA

