U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.83
    +17.14 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,170.98
    +66.01 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,717.91
    +84.34 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.57
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +2.17 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    -7.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0460
    -1.5990 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,225.47
    -599.32 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.68
    -1.66 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Launches “Wonder Lines” Online Event

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism
·4 min read

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism Launches “Wonder Lines” Online Event on Major Overseas Tourist Source Markets

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

Let Moutai be a part of your Mid-Autumn Festival celebration. We wish for a long life so as to share the graceful moonlight together, even though we are miles apart.
Let Moutai be a part of your Mid-Autumn Festival celebration. We wish for a long life so as to share the graceful moonlight together, even though we are miles apart.

Xian, China, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- History is a carrier of culture. Architecture and cultural relics are witnesses to and frozen imprints of history. From September 5th to 7th, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism held a special “History-Exploration”-themed marketing event on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The event made several “sketches” of the ancient architecture and the cultural relics of Shaanxi so that overseas fans could appreciate Shaanxi’s profound historical and cultural accumulation. The three-day event gained nearly five million impressions and almost 140,000 interactions from overseas fans on social media platforms.

With the bronze dragon of the Shaanxi History Museum, the ridge beast from a corner of the Huaqing Palace, and the B&Bs of the Qin Mountains as representatives, the bronze culture, the totem culture, the dynasty culture, and the rural culture that oversea fans are interested in were taken into the sketches. In this way, overseas fans were able to learn about the extensive history and culture of Shaanxi from a brand-new perspective.

The bronze culture is an important part of the history and culture of Shaanxi. Featuring superb craftsmanship and rich contents, the time-honored bronze culture of China is a treasure in the world’s treasure house of culture. Baoji City of Shaanxi Province is the birthplace of the Western Zhou culture. Tens of thousands of precious pieces of bronzeware have been unearthed there, making it the hometown of bronzeware. In this event, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism did some Re-creation based on the bronze dragon of the Qin Dynasty. It added horns and whiskers to the dragon, darkened its scales, and added clouds, making the dragon look lively.

The coiling bronze dragon manifested changes in the modes of production and life brought forth by the maturity of bronze-related techniques. The complicated patterns on the bronze dragon are a witness to the bronze culture.

If the bronze dragon represents the traditional Chinese totem culture, then the ridge beast is more functional than symbolic. Liang Sicheng, a famous Chinese architect once praised that ridge beasts “turned extremely dull functional parts into beautiful coronets of the entire building”.

Ridge beasts are placed at the frontmost tips of ridges. They are used to fix roof tiles and prevent water leakage and rust. They can be made into nine other shapes than dragon, including phoenix, lion, flying horse, horse in the sea, Suanni (a divine beast that looks like a lion), Yayu (a divine beast that looks like a fish), Haechi (a divine beast that looks like a Kylin), Douniu (a kind of dragon), and Xingshi (a winged man with a monkey face). These components add to the beauty and cultural connotations of ancient buildings.

After having appreciated the exquisite, grand mansions of the wealthy, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism brought its fans to an idyllic life, where time stops, and the world is tranquil. Under the Zibai Mountain on the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains, the unworldly small town, Liuba is arranged like a fish that is about to jump into the sea. It feels pleasant and natural being in this small town.

This event is a new attempt at overseas marketing done by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. It gave new lives to cultural relics and buildings by adding simple strokes. The beauty of the culture and the architecture of Shaanxi was well displayed in the sketches. In the future, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism will keep strengthening its efforts in overseas marketing. It will let more overseas fans get to know and fall in love with Shaanxi.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

Contact Person: Hu Yajing

Email:visitshaanxi@gmail.com

Website:https://www.facebook.com/visitshaanxi

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola Whistle-Blower Made $600,000 Off Short Sale, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Nikola Corp. contractor whose allegations of fraud at the electric truck company helped spur a criminal investigation told a federal jury he made $600,000 off a short seller’s report on Nikola. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains

  • Royal Caribbean Moves a Huge Improvement Forward

    Cruise ships essentially operate as floating resorts. When you take a Royal Caribbean International , Norwegian Cruise Line , or Carnival Cruise Line cruise you can gamble, see a comedy show, watch world-class musicians, or see a production show that's often Vegas or Broadway-esque.

  • Nikola Contractor Couldn’t Believe His Eyes When He Saw Video

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. contractor testified that he was was so struck by a video of the electric truck maker’s first prototype in action that he made a call to find out how the footage was produced.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Mill

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    The airline industry's already tricky attempt to navigate away from its pandemic-era lows is facing fresh headwinds, and investors are reacting by heading for the emergency exits. Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) both traded down as much as 5% on Tuesday, and shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) weren't far behind, as the market reacted to the latest risks facing the sector.

  • Nikola founder made $1 billion by lying to investors, prosecutor says as fraud trial opens

    A prosecutor accused the founder of a company that claimed it built zero-emission trucks of lying to investors to make himself a billionaire, but his lawyer insisted Tuesday in opening statements of a fraud trial that his client was an enthusiastic visionary being unjustly prosecuted.

  • Carnival (CCL) Stock Declines 54% in a year: Is the Worst Over?

    Carnival (CCL) benefits from improved booking trends and resumption of operations.

  • Is Hawaii Paradise or a Money Pit for Southwest Airlines?

    Since then, the low-fare airline giant has built up a sizable business flying customers to, from, and within Hawaii. Barring a turnaround in its performance, that could lead to retrenchment sometime down the road, benefiting hometown airline Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA). In the first year after it began service to Hawaii, Southwest Airlines expanded rapidly there.

  • American Airlines CEO on what makes DFW attractive: 'We figure out how to get things done'

    American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the carrier could have put its biggest hub anywhere but it chose to do so at DFW Airport. And it plans to keep on growing.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Slumped Today -- but Not as Much as the Market Overall

    These companies fared surprisingly better than other parts of the market following this morning's inflation report.

  • 'Deeply unfair': Business groups against statutory holiday for Queen's funeral

    "Small businesses are already struggling with labour shortages and requiring them to close or pay time and a half to their employees with no notice would be extremely costly or result in a day's lost productivity," said the CFIB.

  • White House Explores Rail-Freight Alternatives as Possible Strike Looms

    The White House is assessing how other transportation providers could fill potential gaps in the nation’s freight network as labor unions and railroads continue contract talks to avert a potential labor stoppage this week. Senior administration officials are communicating with ocean-shipping, trucking and airfreight companies among others to determine how to keep goods moving in case of a rail shutdown and what commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions. Food, energy and public-health-related products are among those the administration wants to maintain in circulation with minimal issues, White House officials said.

  • Union workers at Pacific Northwest timber giant go on strike

    Weyerhaeuser Co., the massive timberland owner, on Tuesday said that union members have gone on strike, with a work stoppage in Oregon and Washington. The strike, initiated Monday night, reflects a busy summer for organized labor, as union advocates at businesses like Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) try to gain firmer footholds within companies. Likewise, the New Seasons Labor Union on Sept. 7 said the grocery store's local Seven Corners location voted in favor of a union.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Weyerhaeuser Union Members Go On Strike In Oregon & Washington

    Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) said its operations in Oregon and Washington were affected by a work stoppage by its union members. The company has 1,200 workers who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The company noted IAM walkouts impact multiple Wood Products and Timberlands sites. "While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives," said D

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30.

  • Oklahoma inmate who sued over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture tactic is found dead in his cell

    An Oklahoma inmate who alleged in a lawsuit that jail staffers tortured detainees, forcing them into stress positions while playing the song "Baby Shark" for

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Alabama Bassist Teddy Gentry Arrested for Weed Possession, Then Released 30 Minutes Later

    Teddy Gentry, a founding member of the group, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Monday and released less than 30 minutes later

  • Cyclist charged after allegedly attacking Indigenous woman for not wearing a bra

    Ottawa police charged a 37-year-old woman with assault and mischief in the incident they decsribed as a “verbal altercation that escalated into a physical altercation”

  • Norfolk Southern prepares for labor strike, starts embargoes

    In response to the potential for a labor strike, the railroad company has told customers that it will begin issuing embargoes for certain types of shipments beginning Monday, Sept. 12.