The Shack is Back for its Sweetest Event yet

Water's Edge Festivals & Events

Sugar Shack TO officially returns to Sugar Beach in 2023

The Shack is Back!

Sugar Shack TO returns from March 11-12, 2023.

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today on National Maple Syrup Day, Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath Sugar, is thrilled to announce its sweet return to Toronto’s waterfront. On March 11 and 12, 2023, this annual outdoor event will transform Sugar Beach into a Canadiana extravaganza featuring all things maple.



In 2020, two days before Sugar Shack TO was supposed to happen, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic which resulted in the cancellation of all festivals and events. After three years and three cancelled events, the producers are thrilled to finally return to Sugar Beach with a line-up of Canadian entertainment, comfort food, activities and of course tons of maple taffy.

“We are more than excited to bring Sugar Shack TO back to Toronto’s waterfront for a safe outdoor event,” said Victoria Mahoney, co-producer. “The 2023 event will be sweeter than ever as it will bring together our amazing waterfront partners, local businesses and visitors for a much-needed maple celebration.”

WHEN

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE

Sugar Beach, 11 Dockside Drive at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay

WHAT

Two Sugar Shacks serving up fresh Ontario maple taffy on snow, compliments of Menkes

Maple infused comfort food and delicious Redpath Sugar cookies

Winter Lumberjack Show *New in 2023

Maple sugaring demonstration

Billy Bishop Airport warming station

Live entertainment and interactive activities

Free general admission



2023 partners include: Redpath Sugar, The Waterfront BIA, Billy Bishop Airport, Menkes Developments, Waterfront Toronto and Empire Communities.

For more information, please visit sugarshackto.ca and follow us on Instagram for more sweet details.

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Water’s Edge Festivals & Events is an Ontario not-for-profit corporation created in 2011 with a mandate to increase tourism to Toronto’s waterfront. WEFE produces the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past projects have included the pan-provincial TALL SHIPS 1812 Tour (2013) and the ONTARIO 150 Tour (2017) which featured the World’s Largest Rubber Duck.

Story continues

MEDIA CONTACT

Logan Kazimer, Harmony Marketing | lkazimer@harmonymarketing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cf489c2-b687-4b8e-9684-2f7be28f706d







