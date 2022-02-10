Shade Sails Market to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2027, Around $600 Million Opportunities to be Explored During the Forecast Period - Arizton

The global shade sails market was valued at $2.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global shade sails market would realize an absolute growth of 28.37% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Based on type, the fabric segment accounted for majority share of the shade sails market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period.

By application, the commercial segment dominated the market with a share of 44.97% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% during 2021-2027.

The Fiberglass segment is expected to add USD 83.90 million in revenue during the forecast period.

APAC dominates the overall shade sails market with a share of 40.04% in 2021 in terms of revenue.

The APAC shade sails market is estimated to be the fastest growing which is growing at a CAGR of 5.01%.

SHADE SAILS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 2.68 BILLION (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) 4.25% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022 – 2027 LARGEST MARKET APAC MARKET SEGMENTS Type (Fabric, Plastic, Fiberglass Fabric, and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Mexico

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 25 key vendors are profiled

SHADE SAILS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

This fiber is one of the most common sailcloth used across the world. The fabric is also known as Dacron (trade name). The properties of Dacron include great resiliency, fatigue, high UV, and abrasion resistance. It is one of the most affordable sailcloth due to its exceptional strength. Polyester fiber is more waterproof than traditional choices since it has four layers of protection.

Shade sails provide a cool and safe place for students during recess to participate in physical education classes or after-school activities, crucial to the overall educational experience. Shade structures help protect students from harmful UV rays and extend the life of play equipment, surfaces, and fixtures, saving schools money on maintenance and replacement costs.

Vinyl and PVC make exceptional shade materials. These materials have been gaining popularity as mold, stain, and corrosion-resistant alternatives to wood. With wood grain and textured finishes becoming more readily available, they offer a carefree alternative to traditional wooden shades.



Market Segmentation by Type

Fabric

Plastic

Fiberglass Fabric

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial



SHADE SAILS MARKET – DYNAMICS

Shade sails deliver comfortable shade in modern landscapes. Each sail is a strip of fabric that has been specially designed to endure an enormous amount of pressure. Each sail is mounted with steel columns and tightened; therefore, it would not fold or move even in wind speeds as high as 100 mph. Shade sails have a swooping, geometric appeal of a modern art installation; they look great with contemporary architecture. Shade sails are a few methods of getting shade in the landscape and could be taken down each winter if desired. A shade sail works better than pergolas in the winter season for getting as much light as possible into the house. According to the requirements such as the color and size of a shade sail, a shade sail would fit right in with the landscape. Shade sails improve nearly every outdoor environment. Also, there are DIY options for residential backyards and over pools that could add significant value and functionality to businesses, parks, and schools.

KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:

Waterproof Shade Sails with UV & Rain Protection

Opportunity for Streetscapes

Consumer Preference for Shade Sails Over Normal Roof Blinds

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer

SHADE SAILS MARKET – TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market by Type

4.4.2 Market by Application

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 History of Shade Sails

7.1.2 Shade Sail Accessories

7.1.3 Shade Sail Design Software

7.1.4 Considerations While Designing Shade Sails

7.1.5 Consumer Preferences

7.2 Value Chain Analysis

7.3 Frequently Asked Questions

7.3.1 What Are Shade Sails Made Of?

7.3.2 How Is the Shade Sail Fabric Different from Awning Fabric?

7.3.3 What Are the Key Benefits of Shade Sails?

7.3.4 Are Shade Sail Fabrics Waterproof? Do They Block Rain?

7.3.5 How Does One Clean a Shade Sail?

7.3.6 What Equipment Is Required to Build and Install A Shade Sail?

7.3.7 Are Shade Sails Fabrics Heat Sealable?

7.3.8 How Much UV Protection Does Shade Sails Fabric Provide?

7.3.9 What Is the Best Type of Hardware Used to Build A Shade Sail?

7.4 Covid-19 Scenario

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Revitalization of Old Buildings with Shade Sails

8.2 Increasing Applications in Landscaping

8.3 Waterproof Shade Sails with UV & Rain Protection

8.4 Conservation of Environment

8.5 Opportunity for Streetscapes

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Consumer Preference for Shade Sails Over Normal Roof Blinds

9.2 Growth in Tourism & Wellness

9.3 Increasing Disposable Income

9.4 Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Low Awareness in Growing Economies

10.2 Low Quality & Improper Installation

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Fabric

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Market by Geography

12.4 Plastic

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Market by Geography

12.5 Fiberglass

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Market by Geography

12.6 Others

12.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.2 Market by Geography

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Commercial

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Residential

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Industrial

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview

15 APAC

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Type

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Application

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Key Countries

15.5.1 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

15.5.2 China: Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

15.5.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

15.5.5 India: Market Size & Forecast

16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Type

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Application

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Key Countries

16.5.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

16.5.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Type

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Application

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Key Countries

17.5.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast

17.5.2 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

17.5.3 France: Market Size & Forecast

17.5.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

17.5.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

18 Middle East & Africa

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Type

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Application

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Key Countries

18.5.1 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

18.5.2 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Type

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Application

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Key Countries

19.5.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

19.5.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

Major Vendors

GALE Pacific

NuRange

Tenshon

Nelson Shade Solutions

USA SHADE

Sail Shade World

Landscape Structures

FTH Industries

Shade Comforts

Blinds and Shades

Shade N Net

Shade N Sails

Shade Sails

Sunny Shade Sails

Creative Shade Solutions

Where Shade Is Made

Roberts Awnings

Morley Canvas

Bluestream

Beehive Vinyl Products

Advanced Shade Systems

SailShadow

Cali Shade Sails

RAD Global

Sprech Tenso Structures



