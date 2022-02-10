Shade Sails Market to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2027, Around $600 Million Opportunities to be Explored During the Forecast Period - Arizton
The global shade sails market was valued at $2.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.
The shade sails market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.25% during the period 2021−2027.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
The global shade sails market would realize an absolute growth of 28.37% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.
Based on type, the fabric segment accounted for majority share of the shade sails market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period.
By application, the commercial segment dominated the market with a share of 44.97% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% during 2021-2027.
The Fiberglass segment is expected to add USD 83.90 million in revenue during the forecast period.
APAC dominates the overall shade sails market with a share of 40.04% in 2021 in terms of revenue.
The APAC shade sails market is estimated to be the fastest growing which is growing at a CAGR of 5.01%.
SHADE SAILS MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTE
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
USD 2.68 BILLION (2027)
CAGR (REVENUE)
4.25% (2022-2027)
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST PERIOD
2022 – 2027
LARGEST MARKET
APAC
MARKET SEGMENTS
Type (Fabric, Plastic, Fiberglass Fabric, and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial)
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
COUNTRIES COVERED
Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Mexico
KEY OFFERINGS:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, application, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 25 key vendors are profiled
SHADE SAILS MARKET – SEGMENTATION
This fiber is one of the most common sailcloth used across the world. The fabric is also known as Dacron (trade name). The properties of Dacron include great resiliency, fatigue, high UV, and abrasion resistance. It is one of the most affordable sailcloth due to its exceptional strength. Polyester fiber is more waterproof than traditional choices since it has four layers of protection.
Shade sails provide a cool and safe place for students during recess to participate in physical education classes or after-school activities, crucial to the overall educational experience. Shade structures help protect students from harmful UV rays and extend the life of play equipment, surfaces, and fixtures, saving schools money on maintenance and replacement costs.
Vinyl and PVC make exceptional shade materials. These materials have been gaining popularity as mold, stain, and corrosion-resistant alternatives to wood. With wood grain and textured finishes becoming more readily available, they offer a carefree alternative to traditional wooden shades.
Market Segmentation by Type
Fabric
Plastic
Fiberglass Fabric
Others
Market Segmentation by Application
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
SHADE SAILS MARKET – DYNAMICS
Shade sails deliver comfortable shade in modern landscapes. Each sail is a strip of fabric that has been specially designed to endure an enormous amount of pressure. Each sail is mounted with steel columns and tightened; therefore, it would not fold or move even in wind speeds as high as 100 mph. Shade sails have a swooping, geometric appeal of a modern art installation; they look great with contemporary architecture. Shade sails are a few methods of getting shade in the landscape and could be taken down each winter if desired. A shade sail works better than pergolas in the winter season for getting as much light as possible into the house. According to the requirements such as the color and size of a shade sail, a shade sail would fit right in with the landscape. Shade sails improve nearly every outdoor environment. Also, there are DIY options for residential backyards and over pools that could add significant value and functionality to businesses, parks, and schools.
KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:
Waterproof Shade Sails with UV & Rain Protection
Opportunity for Streetscapes
Consumer Preference for Shade Sails Over Normal Roof Blinds
Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer
SHADE SAILS MARKET – TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market by Type
4.4.2 Market by Application
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 History of Shade Sails
7.1.2 Shade Sail Accessories
7.1.3 Shade Sail Design Software
7.1.4 Considerations While Designing Shade Sails
7.1.5 Consumer Preferences
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.3 Frequently Asked Questions
7.3.1 What Are Shade Sails Made Of?
7.3.2 How Is the Shade Sail Fabric Different from Awning Fabric?
7.3.3 What Are the Key Benefits of Shade Sails?
7.3.4 Are Shade Sail Fabrics Waterproof? Do They Block Rain?
7.3.5 How Does One Clean a Shade Sail?
7.3.6 What Equipment Is Required to Build and Install A Shade Sail?
7.3.7 Are Shade Sails Fabrics Heat Sealable?
7.3.8 How Much UV Protection Does Shade Sails Fabric Provide?
7.3.9 What Is the Best Type of Hardware Used to Build A Shade Sail?
7.4 Covid-19 Scenario
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Revitalization of Old Buildings with Shade Sails
8.2 Increasing Applications in Landscaping
8.3 Waterproof Shade Sails with UV & Rain Protection
8.4 Conservation of Environment
8.5 Opportunity for Streetscapes
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Consumer Preference for Shade Sails Over Normal Roof Blinds
9.2 Growth in Tourism & Wellness
9.3 Increasing Disposable Income
9.4 Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low Awareness in Growing Economies
10.2 Low Quality & Improper Installation
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Fabric
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market by Geography
12.4 Plastic
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Fiberglass
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Geography
12.6 Others
12.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.2 Market by Geography
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Commercial
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Residential
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Industrial
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
15 APAC
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Type
15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Application
15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Key Countries
15.5.1 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
15.5.2 China: Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
15.5.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
15.5.5 India: Market Size & Forecast
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Type
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Application
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.5 Key Countries
16.5.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
16.5.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Type
17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.4 Application
17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.5 Key Countries
17.5.1 UK: Market Size & Forecast
17.5.2 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
17.5.3 France: Market Size & Forecast
17.5.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
17.5.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
18 Middle East & Africa
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Type
18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.4 Application
18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.5 Key Countries
18.5.1 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
18.5.2 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Type
19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.4 Application
19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.5 Key Countries
19.5.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
19.5.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
Major Vendors
GALE Pacific
NuRange
Tenshon
Nelson Shade Solutions
USA SHADE
Sail Shade World
Landscape Structures
FTH Industries
Shade Comforts
Blinds and Shades
Shade N Net
Shade N Sails
Shade Sails
Sunny Shade Sails
Creative Shade Solutions
Where Shade Is Made
Roberts Awnings
Morley Canvas
Bluestream
Beehive Vinyl Products
Advanced Shade Systems
SailShadow
Cali Shade Sails
RAD Global
Sprech Tenso Structures
Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.
