The shade sails market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.25% during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Shade Sails Market Report. The shade sails market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shade Sails Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228554/?utm_source=GNW
25% during the period 2022–2027.

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Increasing construction activities in residential and non-residential sectors is expected to drive the growth of the shade sails. The rising commercial and residential building projects are extensively increasing shade sails demand. The evolving construction sector with various replacements of old shade structures by the residential sector may supplement the shade sails industry. PVC material, other plastic shade sails materials, and waterproof shade sails that offer protection from rain and sun heat are gaining traction in the market. Geographically, APAC is projected to be the major revenue contributor to the shade sails industry in the upcoming years.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period

• Consumer preference for conservatory shade sails over normal roof blinds
• Growth in tourism and wellness
• Increasing disposable income
• Increasing rate of skin cancer

KEY POINTS

• The growth in the construction of manufacturing units and further investments in R&D by vendors in technology is expected to drive the demand for shade sails.
• On broader aspects, the industry witnessed developments, with some precipitating to the local level, thereby creating demand for new and innovative products. Vendors must work in tandem with the ongoing trends to cater to local as well as national markets.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• The plastic segment witnessed a share of about 24% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period. The waterproof shade sails are made from tightly woven HDPE, PVC material. These materials are stretchy, breathable, and allow rain and wind to pass by without harming the shade. This segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of 33.32% by the end of 2027.

Market Segmentation by Type

• Fabric
• Plastic
• Fiberglass Fabric
• Others

Market Segmentation by Application

• Commercial
• Residential
• Industrial

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• First Choice Product Acquisition (FCPRAC) acquires Shade Sails Direct, a U.S.-based company. Shade Sails Direct has been a leading supplier of Australian-made sail shades manufactured by SailShadeWorld; being their distribution center in Illinois, it has supplied the U.S. and Canadian markets with top-of-the-range shade products. The acquisition by FCPRAC includes existing stock, employment, supplier, and distribution contracts, thereby benefiting the rapid growth across countries.

Prominent Vendors

• GALE Pacific
• NuRange
• Tenshon
• Nelson Shade Solutions
• USA SHADE
• Sail Shade World
• Landscape Structures
• FTH Industries
• Shade Comforts
• Blinds and Shades
• Shade N Net
• Shade N Sails
• Shade Sails
• Sunny Shade Sails
• Creative Shade Solutions
• Where Shade Is Made
• Roberts Awnings
• Morley Canvas
• Bluestream
• Beehive Vinyl Products
• Advanced Shade Systems
• SailShadow
• Cali Shade Sails
• RAD Global
• Sprech Tenso Structures

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
APAC holds a key area of interest for vendors in the industrial construction business owing to the high demand for infrastructure. Plastic shade sails witnessing significant demand over the years due to the rising product popularity and its ability to provide enhanced security and protection. Increasing demand for reliable and durable shade sail structures in the residential, commercial areas has led to developments and innovations in manufacturing.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Australia
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
• Middle East and Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the size of the shade sails market and the growth rate during the forecast period?
2. Who are the prominent vendors in the shade sails market?
3. What are the key growth enablers in the shade sails industry?
4. Which region dominates the largest share in the shade sails market?
5. What are the latest trends in the shade sails industry?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228554/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


