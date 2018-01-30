'Shadow of the Colossus' review: One of the best games ever made is reborn

‘Shadow of the Colossus’ is one of the most beautiful games ever made.

“Shadow of the Colossus” is regarded as one of the most beautiful video games ever made. When it was released in October 2005 for Sony’s (SNE) PlayStation 2, the game’s striking visuals, incredible sense of scale and simple, yet stirring story did more to advance the argument that video games are art than nearly any title before it.

Next to the kind of 4K, HDR graphics found in today’s multi-million dollar games, though, “Shadow of the Colossus’” once groundbreaking visuals look quaint. At least that was the case until Sony’s Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games set out to resurrect “Shadow of the Colossus” for the PlayStation 4.

Complete with 4K, HDR graphics, and more than twice the detail in a single temple than the PS2 version’s entire game world, the PS4 remake of “Shadow of the Colossus” is easily one of the most visually arresting video games I’ve seen to date. And whether you’ve played the title before, or never laid eyes on a colossus before, this is the edition to get.

It’s hard to beat a game that looks as incredible as ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ does on the PS4 Pro. More

Beautiful in its simplicity

Unlike narrative-heavy games, “Shadow of the Colossus” doesn’t hit you with dozens of characters whose backstories could each fill every line of a 300-page novel. But it’s also not the kind of game that eschews a story entirely. Instead, Studio Japan built a tale about a young man named Wander on a quest to restore life to a young woman named Mono who was sacrificed for her “cursed fate.”

The colossi are as massive as buildings and hit just as hard. More

To revive Mono, Wander travels to a forbidden land and seeks out a being called Dormin that is said to have the power to resurrect people. But Dormin, represented by a booming, disembodied voice from above, tells Wander he must first slay 16 colossi before Mono can be revived. And from there, you set out on your quest. The only other characters in the game are a shaman named Lord Emon, a small handful of soldiers and the 16 colossi. Oh, and your trusty steed Agro. God, I love that horse.

This is the story about the lengths one will go to for the person they care about, and, without giving away any spoilers for a 13-year-old game, its finale is as opaque as it is beautiful. The title’s brilliant score is as much a part of the narrative as the characters, and is already a classic.

At times the game can crush you with its emptiness. Outside of Agro, Wander has no other emotional anchor, which makes traversing the vast deserts of the forbidden land feel daunting. What’s more, the game is sure to remind you of its incredible scale by pulling back the camera just enough for you to see the expansive landscape in front of you.

Outside of Agro, you’re alone in the forbidden land. More

I specifically remember watching one of my best friends play the original “Shadow of the Colossus” during my sophomore year of college and thinking how gorgeous the game looked. But the PS2’s limitations forced the developers to make “SotC’ ” deserts look as though they were engulfed in never-ending dust storms.

The PS4, however, allowed Bluepoint to create a desert with undulating sand dunes and dust storms that cloud your vision, but don’t obscure the distant cliffs surrounding the forbidden land. Streams running through the lush forests of another portion of the forbidden land are inviting enough to dive right into, while the geysers and discolored earth of another region look as inhospitable as a distant planet. Even smaller details like individual blades of grass sway in the wind as you ride past the Shrine of Worship. Agro’s hoof prints also look realistic.

