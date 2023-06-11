Shadow of Taiwan hangs over Beijing’s push to break Western stranglehold on planes

HAIKOU, CHINA - JANUARY 02: The first C919 large passenger aircraft of China Eastern Airlines lands at Haikou Meilan International Airport during the 100-hour aircraft validation flight process on January 2, 2023 in Haikou, Hainan Province of China. (Photo by Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) - Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images

Late last month Beijing celebrated an aerospace breakthrough as a Chinese-made jetliner took to the skies with paying customers onboard.

The China Eastern Airlines flight took travellers 660 miles from Shanghai to Beijing, following China’s most popular domestic route. The single-aisled jet has cost the country more than $70bn to develop and is seen as a large technological step in casting off dependence on the West, easing any consequences of Beijing’s more muscular approach to Taiwan.

The Comac C919 is about the size of the A319, one of the smaller jets in the Airbus lineup, carrying up to 174 passengers. Despite having remarkably similar dimensions, sharing a 35.8m wingspan, it has a range of as little as two thirds that of its more established competitors and is based on technology a generation behind its Airbus rival and Boeing’s similar 737 Max.

Couched by some as a competitor to Boeing and Airbus models of similar size, the C919 is unlikely to immediately challenge the world’s biggest plane makers, says Rob Stallard, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners.

But Beijing is probably not aiming for a competitor to the pair, which dominate the market, challenged in the West only by Brazil’s Embraer at the smaller end of the market as other competitors have gradually been bought, gone bust or given up. Canada’s Bombardier was the last casualty, selling its single-aisle jets programme to Airbus in 2020.

“History is definitely against them on that front, but I don’t know if the Chinese would care,” he said. “I don’t think they’re trying to build a global aircraft manufacturer. They’re trying to be able to provide planes for China.”

The programme of building the plane is part of China’s plan to ease its reliance on all things Western, says Anna Ashton, China director at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, especially when it comes to making the most complex industrial products.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 28: China's homegrown C919 passenger jet prepares to depart Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport for Beijing Capital International Airport during its maiden commercial flight on May 28, 2023 in Shanghai, China. The C919 completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images) - VCG via Getty Images

It has done this with everything from cars to nuclear power plants, gradually replacing imports with domestic products and later offering exports. It now has a space programme with a $9bn budget, second only to the US.

Making aircraft and designing computer chips are among the hardest challenges and are next on the country’s to-do list, together with advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, Ms Ashton says.

Developing a jet gives the country a bit more wiggle room should tensions with the West flare, as they have recently been doing.

Recent weeks have seen US complaints over “unsafe” and “aggressive” military interactions, including a Chinese warship cutting up a US destroyer and a fighter jet engaging in a close flypast of a US surveillance plane.

Mr Stallard said: “Strategically, they don’t want to be in a situation that, say, if the West sanctions China, like we’ve done with Russia, within a relatively small space of time, you have real problems getting people around the country.”

There is still some work to do on that front, however. About 40pc of the jet’s parts are imported, including the engines, the hardest part of a plane to engineer, which are made by France’s Safran and General Electric.

As of today, the plane faces the same challenges Russia’s own challenger, the Sukhoi Superjet did when it was being developed, although China’s model has not suffered the high-profile crashes the Superjet did.

Designed around the turn of the millennium when relations with Moscow were sunnier, it relied on a raft of western suppliers for electronic systems, landing gear, flight controls and hydraulic equipment, while the engines were made in a joint venture with Safran.

A 2012 crash into the side of a mountain in Indonesia killing all 45 passengers and crew and a 2019 blaze which killed 41 passengers following a lightning strike forced an emergency landing both stifled sales, but sanctions have also hit the Russian model, with French and American-made engine parts being unavailable.

Comac, the maker of the C919, is pressing ahead with tests of a locally-made engine to bolster it further from foreign dependence. The CJ-1000A being developed by Aero Engine Corporation of China was spotted being tested on a military transport plane earlier this year.

It may have had unwilling help from the makers of the current western model.

In November, 42-year-old Yanjun Xu was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the US for attempting to steal secrets including engine designs from General Electric.

His arrest came in the wake of a 2019 report by cybersecurity company Crowdstrike which suggested a Beijing-backed raid had taken place on the computer systems of suppliers to the engine maker including Capstone Turbine and Safran.

“The trickiest thing to do is the engine,” says Stallard. “That is the secret sauce. That’s what they’ve been trying to reverse engineer for decades.”

The big question is how quickly China can catch up since engine technology is moving on, entering an era of composite materials rather than aluminium and titanium.

But the prize is big. China accounts for about a sixth of domestic flying hours, according to figures from analysts at Barclays.

“The government has the ambition to further expand the domestic market. So I think the chances are that it will grow above the global average, over the next 10-20 years,” says Stallard.

The development also offers a pleasing raft of jobs in high-technology manufacturing, says Ms Ashton, as China also shifts itself away from being the low-margin factory of the world and plans to bag better-income jobs for its populace.

While the plane is an unknown product in a competitive and highly-regulated marketplace, Beijing may be able to sneak the jet onto the international stage, says Mr Stallard.

About 670 C919 aircraft are on order, many being snapped up by leasing companies in China.

While the biggest airlines opt to buy and own their jets, albeit financed with debt, smaller operators rent them, with or without crew or maintenance agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping take part in a Franco-Chinese business council meeting in Beijing, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP) - Ludovic Marin/AP

Renting them out could prove a way for China to tempt foreign airlines to try out the planes without the risk of owning them, says Mr Stallard.

If embargoes on China or other political changes mean maintenance becomes a problem, they can hand back the keys with less of a penalty than trying to offload them on the second hand market.

This could eventually win some soft power for China in countries undecided over its approach in the South China Sea, says Ms Ashton.

She said: “China’s ability to sell passenger aeroplanes to other countries is one more arrow in its quiver to push economic diplomacy with countries that might be on the fence about changing their orientation from Taiwan to China.

“They might be less interested in speaking up about Chinese designs on Taiwan because of their economic reliance on China or the economic benefit they gain from the relationships with China.”

While the West awaits a move on Taiwan, the picture between China, the US and Europe is also worth watching, she added, as well as the picture for Comac, Boeing and Airbus.

For the US and China, “we are in a managed decline in the relationship. I don’t see a near or medium term inflection point that has the potential to fundamentally change that the US and China are strategically at odds more so now than they were a year ago or five years ago.”

At the same time, China has been launching a charm offensive on Europe through diplomatic meetings and the offer to try to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“Europe’s position in the middle of all of that makes it almost a linchpin in determining whether the United States and China end up driving the world into a really polarised dynamic or something less confrontational.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.