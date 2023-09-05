Shake Shack launches new 'Hot Menu' featuring hot chicken sandwich, spicy burger

Fast food chain Shake Shack is bringing a "Hot Menu" to their restaurants nationwide.

Fast food chain Shake Shack is launching a spicy new "Hot Menu" nationwide, the company announced Tuesday.

The restaurant chain is bringing back its Hot Chicken sandwich for the fourth time, according to the company, in addition to a new Spicy Shackmeister Burger, spicy fries and spicy cheese fries.

The regular fries and cheese fries will be served with ranch sauce, and each item "is dusted with Shake Shack's signature spice blend to bring the heat and the flavor," according to the news release.

"We've been listening to our fans who crave spice and bold flavors, which is why we're bringing back Hot chicken for the fourth time," said John Karangis, executive chef and VP of culinary innovation, Shake Shack.

"Whether you’re watching football or just enjoying the fall season, this menu will bring the heat that we know our guests are going to enjoy,” he said.

The Hot Chicken sandwich and Spicy Shackmeister Burger will be available nationwide starting Friday, Sept. 8, but customers can get early access via the Shake Shack app starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Hot Chicken sandwich features a white-meat chicken breast, Shack Shack's own hot pepper blend, pickles and cherry pepper slaw. The sandwich starts at $8.39.

WHITE TABLECLOTH EXPERIENCE: Shake Shack unveils fine dining, white tablecloth experience with $20 white truffle menu

The Spicy Shackmeister Burger is made with 100% Angus beef spiced with the hot pepper blend and topped with onions, cherry peppers and ShackSauce.

The Spicy Shackmeister Burger is made with 100% Angus beef spiced with the hot pepper blend and topped with onions, cherry peppers and ShackSauce.

The spicy fries and spicy cheese fries feature crinkle cut fries topped with the hot pepper blend and served with Shack ranch sauce. The spicy fries start at $4.09 and the spicy cheese fries start at $5.09.

They are both available at Shake Shack locations nationwide now.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shake Shack 'Hot Menu': Chicken sandwich, spicy burger among new items