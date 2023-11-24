Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shake Shack:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0026 = US$3.7m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Shake Shack has an ROCE of 0.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Shake Shack's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shake Shack here for free.

What Can We Tell From Shake Shack's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Shake Shack doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 6.7%, but since then they've fallen to 0.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Shake Shack's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Shake Shack is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 12% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

While Shake Shack doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

