Shake Shack offers 2-day, free fries deal to delayed travelers at New York's JFK airport

Shake Shack (SHAK) hopes to provide a little bit of relief to disgruntled travelers this holiday, with free fries as the bait.

On Monday, the New York-based burger chain announced its plan to give out free crinkle cut fries to travelers' with a delayed or canceled flight departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The freebie will run from Wednesday, December 22 until Christmas Eve on December 24, 2021.

Travelers can make their way to the Shake Shack location at the JFK airport in Terminal 4 (near gates B23 and B37), and show proof of a delayed or canceled flight on their mobile phone, to redeem the deal.

“We know the holidays can be stressful, so we created this campaign to bring some fan excitement, especially in some of the busiest and crowded places around the holiday — the airport,"Jay Livingston, Shake Shack CMO, said in a press release.

"From real life surprise and delight moments to capturing and sharing content across our owned channels, our goal is to spread and share joy," he added.

Shake Shack is currently located in 21 airports around the world, including 14 in the United States at Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas/Fort Worth, and New York's LaGuardia, among others.

(Courtesy: Shake Shack)

For upset travelers not departing from JFK but have their flight delayed or cancelled, they can still score some free fries. For a chance to win, customers have to take a selfie in front of their departure gate board proving the flight is cancelled or delayed, and tag Shake Shack (@shakeshack) on Instagram.

If travelers have bad luck and don't score free fries, the Shake Shack team doesn't want customers to fret. The "Have A Fry" series may return in 2022, according to the release.

The company said it was committed to its campaign to "surprise guests with joyful experiences especially when they need it most. The series could return at other Shake Shack airport locations in 2022."

Also, Shake Shack earlier this year announced a nationwide vaccination promotion of free fries to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which was kickstarted in collaboration with the NYC's Mayor Office.

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

